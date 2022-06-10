Log in
    PU11   DE000A1YC996

THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG

(PU11)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  11:07 2022-06-10 am EDT
7.850 EUR   -7.65%
11:02aTHE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
11:00aTHE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:58aTHE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
The Social Chain AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/10/2022 | 10:56am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

10.06.2022 / 16:54
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Gruppe Georg Kofler GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Kofler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC996

b) Nature of the transaction
Lending of 300,000 no-par value shares pursuant to a purely intra-group share loan from a legal entity also solely controlled by Dr Georg Kofler and therefore closely associated to Dr Georg Kofler

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
09/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


10.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

75803  10.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1373337&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
