The Social Chain AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
23.06.2022 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Name and legal form:
|DS Beteiligungs KG (GmbH & Co.)
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Ralf
|Last name(s):
|Dümmel
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A1YC996
b) Nature of the transaction
|Sale to another entity closely associated to Ralf Duemmel
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|6.88 EUR
|4812388.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|The Social Chain AG
|Gormannstraße 22
|10119 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.socialchain.com
76373 23.06.2022
© EQS 2022
|Sales 2021
324 M
344 M
344 M
|Net income 2021
-22,6 M
-24,0 M
-24,0 M
|Net Debt 2021
189 M
200 M
200 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|-4,79x
|Yield 2021
|-
|Capitalization
90,2 M
95,6 M
95,6 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|0,86x
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,57x
|Nbr of Employees
|700
|Free-Float
|31,5%
|Chart THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG
Duration :
Period :
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|4
|Last Close Price
|7,16 €
|Average target price
|26,00 €
|Spread / Average Target
|263%