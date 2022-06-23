Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Deutsche Boerse AG
  5. The Social Chain AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PU11   DE000A1YC996

THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG

(PU11)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:33 2022-06-23 am EDT
6.980 EUR   -2.51%
10:12aTHE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:10aTHE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/15Lower visibility ahead (The Social Chain)
AL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Social Chain AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

06/23/2022 | 10:12am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.06.2022 / 16:10
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: DS Beteiligungs KG (GmbH & Co.)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Dümmel
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC996

b) Nature of the transaction
Sale to another entity closely associated to Ralf Duemmel

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
6.88 EUR 4812388.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/06/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.06.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76373  23.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1382717&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
