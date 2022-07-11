Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Deutsche Boerse AG
  The Social Chain AG
  News
  Summary
    PU11   DE000A1YC996

THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG

(PU11)
  Report
Delayed Deutsche Boerse AG  -  01:23 2022-07-11 pm EDT
5.260 EUR   -6.07%
02:47pTHE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/07THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
07/07THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
The Social Chain AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/11/2022 | 02:47pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

11.07.2022 / 20:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Ralf
Last name(s): Dümmel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
Description: Share options with (conditional) subscription right to shares

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of the granting of 50,000 stock options pursuant to the terms of the Stock Option Plan 2022 of The Social Chain AG for members of the management Board and employees of the Company as well as for members of the management and employees of companies affiliated with the Company (Social Chain Stock Option Plan 2022)(Annual General Meeting of 8 June 2022 pursuant to the resolution on agenda item 7). The exercisability of the stock options depends in particular on the achievement of the performance target and the expiry of the four-year waiting period. The exercise price of the respective stock option corresponds to the volume-weighted average of the share price of The Social Chain AG during the last ten stock exchange trading days prior to the respective issue date, at least the proportionate amount of the share capital of the Company attributable to one share of The Social Chain AG.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
06/07/2022; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


11.07.2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

76817  11.07.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1395497&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
