The Social Chain AG acquires all shares in DS Holding GmbH and resolves on capital increase in kind

Berlin, 19 October 2021 - Today, The Social Chain AG (WKN: A1YC99, ISIN: DE000A1YC996, ticker: PU11) ("TSC") has concluded a notarized share purchase, contribution, and transfer agreement with all shareholders of DS Holding GmbH, Stapelfeld, ("DSH") pursuant to which TSC acquires one hundred percent of the share capital of DS through a fully controlled subsidiary.

DSH is the ultimate parent company of the DS Group. DS Group is an international brand and trading group specializing in the development, marketing, and distribution of currently over 4,000 consumer goods products.

The contribution to be paid to the shareholders of DSH consists of 2,855 million newly issued shares and a cash purchase price of EUR 100 million.

In order to issue the new shares, the management board of TSC, with the approval of the supervisory board, has resolved today to increase the share capital of TSC by way of a capital increase in kind. The statutory subscription rights of the TSC shareholders were excluded. Based on the final stock market closing price of the TSC shares on 18 October 2021 of EUR 42.20, the share component amounts to EUR 120.5 million.

The cash purchase price is to be financed through a combination of debt and equity capital. The equity capital shall be raised by way of an accelerated book building subsequently after the listing of the TSC shares in the Prime Standard, which will be pursued regardless of the acquisition of DSH. The new shares will be offered solely to institutional investors. Statutory subscription rights of TSC shareholders will be excluded.

The transaction is subject to fulfillment of several closing conditions.

The parties expect closing of the transaction and subsequent issuance of the newly created shares in Q4 2021.

Upon completion of the acquisition of DSH, TSC expects total revenues (pro forma consolidated) for the 2021 financial year of EUR 620 million which revokes the forecast last confirmed in the half-year consolidated financial statements of 2 September 2021 in its entirety.

The Social Chain AG: Social Commerce on a global scale

Social Chain AG is reshaping the world of brands and commerce. Our strategy and our actions are "Digital first - direct to customer": from branding to marketing to direct sales of our products in the categories Food, Home & Living, Beauty, and Fitness. Our online shops are the most efficient points of sale for our Direct-to-Consumer brands. More than 70 percent of Direct-to-Consumer sales are performed by our owned and operated online shops. Our communities, with over 86 million followers worldwide, inspire our customers and amplify our brand messages. We manage the expansion of our Social Commerce system of communities, brands, digital points of sale and logistics via our integrated proprietary technology platform: LINKS which analyses interests, purchase intentions and product satisfaction along the entire digital customer journey. Social Chain AG's headquarters are in Berlin, with additional locations in Munich, London, Manchester, New York, San Diego and Los Angeles. The company employs a total of around 850 people. The Social Chain AG shares are traded on XETRA and several German stock exchanges.

Contact: Jana Walker | Investor Relations ir@socialchain.com

