The Social Chain AG english

10/29/2021 | 11:10am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 29.10.2021 / 17:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form:  Dacapo S.á.r.l. 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title:        Dr. 
 
 First name:   Georg 
 
 Last name(s): Kofler 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Amendment 
 
 
 initial notification was published as foreign issuer by mistake 
 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 The Social Chain AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A1YC996 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Lending of 2,500,000 no-par value shares pursuant to a purely intra-group share loan to a legal entity also closely 
 associated to Dr Georg Kofler 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)       Volume(s) 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price          Aggregated volume 
 
 not numberable not numberable 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 26/10/2021; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      The Social Chain AG 
              Gormannstraße 22 
              10119 Berlin 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.socialchain.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70817 29.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244946&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 11:09 ET (15:09 GMT)

