The Social Chain AG english

29.10.2021 / 17:09
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: Dacapo S.á.r.l.
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Georg
Last name(s): Kofler
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Amendment
initial notification was published as foreign issuer by mistake
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
The Social Chain AG
b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1YC996
b) Nature of the transaction
Lending of 2,500,000 no-par value shares pursuant to a purely intra-group share loan to a legal entity also closely
associated to Dr Georg Kofler
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
26/10/2021; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
29.10.2021
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Gormannstraße 22
10119 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.socialchain.com
70817 29.10.2021
