The Social Chain AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 29.10.2021 / 17:09 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: Dacapo S.á.r.l. 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Georg Last name(s): Kofler Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Amendment initial notification was published as foreign issuer by mistake 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name The Social Chain AG b) LEI 529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A1YC996 b) Nature of the transaction Lending of 2,500,000 no-par value shares pursuant to a purely intra-group share loan to a legal entity also closely associated to Dr Georg Kofler c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable e) Date of the transaction 26/10/2021; UTC+2 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

29.10.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: The Social Chain AG Gormannstraße 22 10119 Berlin Germany Internet: www.socialchain.com End of News DGAP News Service =------------

70817 29.10.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244946&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 11:09 ET (15:09 GMT)