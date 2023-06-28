Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.06.2023 / 08:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form:Gruppe Georg Kofler GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:Dr.
First name:Georg
Last name(s):Kofler
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
The Social Chain AG

b) LEI
529900ZARRZWUT1YO213 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A1YC996

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.60 EUR2145000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
2.60 EUR2145000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
23/06/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.06.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language:English
Company:The Social Chain AG
Alte Jakobstraße 85/86
10179 Berlin
Germany
Internet:https://www.thesocialchain.ag/

 
End of NewsEQS News Service

84203  28.06.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1667019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp