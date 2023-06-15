Advanced search
    PU11   DE000A1YC996

THE SOCIAL CHAIN AG

(PU11)
2023-06-15
2.600 EUR   +6.12%
The Social Chain AG: Stefan Kiwit appointed new member of the Management Board and COO

06/15/2023 | 03:54am EDT
EQS-News: The Social Chain AG / Key word(s): Personnel
The Social Chain AG: Stefan Kiwit appointed new member of the Management Board and COO

15.06.2023 / 09:52 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Social Chain AG: Stefan Kiwit appointed new member of the Management  
Board and COO 
  • Stefan Kiwit has been appointed to the Management Board as Chief Operating Officer with effect from 15 June 2023 
  • In addition, Kiwit becomes Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Social Chain AG
  • CEO Dr. Kofler: "Important step for restructuring and further development of the company"


Berlin, 15 June 2023. Stefan Kiwit is to become a new member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of The Social Chain AG. In his Management Board role, Kiwit will head the operational activities of  Social Chain AG and will be responsible for the implementation of the group strategy, marketing and the management of the affiliated companies. At the Supervisory Board meeting on 13 June 2023, the Supervisory Board of Social Chain AG unanimously appointed the experienced manager to the Management Board of the listed public company. The Management Board contract has a three-year fixed term and is specifically structured in an entrepreneurial way in the form of a substantial share option package.

In close collaboration with his fellow Management Board members, the management and the entire team, Stefan Kiwit will continue the restructuring already initiated and drive forward the strategic alignment of the Group. The first milestones will be the further development and implementation of a sustainable, profitable omnichannel strategy and a modern approach to innovation management and marketing.                 

"I am thrilled that we have been able to win Stefan Kiwit, a renowned professional in marketing, innovation, branding and digitalisation," says CEO Dr. Georg Kofler. "We are looking forward to working together and, along with the Supervisory Board, are fully convinced that this strategic decision marks the next important step in the restructuring and further development of the company."

Stefan Kiwit: "I am particularly looking forward to my new role as COO at Social Chain AG, as I can apply all my knowledge and entrepreneurial experience to help shape the future of the company, its employees and its shareholders.”

The new Management Board member and COO will introduce himself to shareholders at the Annual General Meeting on 21 June 2023 in Berlin.

About Stefan Kiwit

Stefan Kiwit is currently managing partner of Amazing Apes Germany GmbH - an innovative management consultancy that comprehensively advises international companies on the development and implementation of "Creative Business Solutions". In addition, he serves as a board member and shareholder for several companies in the digital and creative sectors. Previously, he held various positions as Managing Director for international groups such as Nikon, Omnicom Group or Publicis Groupe Germany and was responsible for the marketing and growth of the group in Germany as Chief Growth Officer for Dentsu. Kiwit studied law at Philipps University in Marburg and began his career with the Swedish Duni Group. The 45-year-old lives in Berlin and has three children.
 


Contact:
Sarah Pust | Investor Relations
ir@socialchain.de

15.06.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: The Social Chain AG
Alte Jakobstraße 85/86
10179 Berlin
Germany
Phone: 015121898825
E-mail: press@socialchain.de
Internet: https://www.thesocialchain.ag/
ISIN: DE000A1YC996
WKN: A1YC99
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1657957

 
End of News EQS News Service

1657957  15.06.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
