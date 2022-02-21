South Indian Bank : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

8. Definitions:

For the purpose of this Code of Conduct:

"Act" means the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992. "Companies Act" means the Companies Act, 2013 "Officer of a company" means any person as defined in clause ( 59 ) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 including an auditor of the company.

Explanation:-

As per section 2(59) of the Companies Act, 2013 an "officer" includes any director, manager or secretary, or any person in accordance with whose directions or instructions the Board of directors or any one or more of the directors is or are accustomed to act.

d. "Stock Exchange" means a stock exchange which is recognised by the Central Government or SEBI under Section 4 of Securities Contracts (Regulations) Act, 1956.

e. "Regulations" means the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time.

f. "Bank"/"Company" means The South Indian Bank Ltd.

g. "Board of Directors" means the Board of Directors of the Company- The South Indian Bank Ltd.

g1) "change in capital structure" may include change in the authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital; reclassification of the authorised share capital; sub-division of the face value of the shares; reduction of share capital or buy back of shares; change in the capital structure resulting from restructuring; and change in voting rights. However, for the purpose of UPSI change in capital structure should not include change in the paid-up share capital pursuant to exercise of stock options under an ESOP Scheme.

h. "Committee" means the Committee constituted by the Company for the implementation of these Regulations.

i. "Compliance Officer" for the purpose of the Insider code shall be the Company Secretary of the Bank, Mr. Jimmy Mathew or any other person designated by Board from time to time..

j. "Chief Investor Relations officer" (CIRO) for the purpose of this code of conduct shall be the person designated by Board in this regard or any other person authorised by the Board to act as Chief Investor Relations officer from time to time.

j1) "Confidential documents" means and includes any documents containing Confidential Information relating to UPSI.

k. "Connected Person" means: