Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The South Indian Bank Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532218   INE683A01023

THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED

(532218)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

South Indian Bank : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations

02/21/2022 | 09:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING

FOR

THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED

Confidential

15th September, 2020

Version 3.0

Last modified on 21-02-2022 vide Agenda No. DBR/SEC/S-324/2021-22

1

INDEX

Chapter

Particulars

Page No

No

1-6

Objective and Scope

3

7

Applicability of the code of conduct

3

8

Definitions

4

9

Role of various functionaries

7

10

Preservation of "Price Sensitive Information"

10

11

. Prevention of misuse of "Price Sensitive Information"

11

12

Trading Window and Window Closure

12

13

Pre-clearance of Trades

13

14

Other restrictions

14

15

Reporting requirement for transactions in the securities of the Company

14

16

Disclosure by the Company to the Stock Exchange(s)

15

17

Dissemination of Price Sensitive Information

15

18

Penalty for contravention of code of conduct

16

19

Code of Fair Disclosure

16

20

Information to SEBI in case of violation of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider

17

Trading) Regulations, 2015

ANNEXURE 1

18

ANNEXURE 2

19

ANNEXURE 3

20

ANNEXURE 4

21

ANNEXURE 5

22

ANNEXURE 6

24

ANNEXURE 7

25

ANNEXURE 8

27

ANNEXURE 9

29

2

CODE OF CONDUCT FOR PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING FOR

THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED

___________________________________________________________________

Objective and Scope

  1. This Code of Conduct may be known as "Code of Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading for The South Indian Bank Ltd.", hereinafter referred to as the "Code of Conduct".
  2. This Code of Conduct has been made pursuant to Regulation 9 of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 ["PIT Regulations"] as amended from time to time.
  3. This Code enables the Bank to create a framework for prohibiting Insider trading by Insiders. It is to be noted that the prescription under Schedule B of Regulation 9(1) is only a minimum standard for formulating an Internal Code of Conduct. The Bank has therefore formulated the Insider Code in a manner that best serves the interests of its stakeholders, investors and participants in securities market.
  4. The objective of this Code is to create an awareness and obligation on the Insider/s to honor the confidentiality of the UPSI that they possess while dealing with the Bank and to penalize them in case of contraventions. While PIT regulations prohibit trades by Insider/s, it provides mechanisms by which even persons in perpetual possession of UPSI can plan their trades.
  5. Every person who is in possession of UPSI and every Designated Person and the Specified Persons shall be liable follow the tenets of this Code prudently and sincerely in good faith. A person or entity privy to UPSI, would be automatically entrusted with the responsibility to maintain secrecy of the information and to disseminate it at the right time in consultation with or according to the instruction or advise of the Compliance
    Officer under the "Insider Code" and Chief Investment Relations Officer ["CIRO"] in accordance with "Fair Disclosure Code" of the Bank as per Regulation 8 of PIT Regulations; and shall not use such information for personal monetary gains.
  6. The principal governing this code is to ensure investor protection, avoid market manipulation and maintain information symmetry in the market place. SEBI has mandated the need for identifying Designated Persons or Connected Persons to introduce procedures for controlling and monitoring flow of UPSI until UPSI becomes Generally Available Information (GAI).
  7. Applicability of the code of conduct

The Code of conduct shall be adhered to by every person/s designated or acting as an Insider/s, in relation to holding or handling of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ["UPSI"] pertaining to the Bank, its listed securities or those securities proposed to be issued and listed by the Bank. This Code of Conduct will be applicable to Promoters/member of a promoter group/Directors / KMPs/ Officers / Designated Employees and their dependent family members/connected persons and their immediate relatives.

3

8. Definitions:

For the purpose of this Code of Conduct:

  1. "Act" means the Securities and Exchange Board of India Act, 1992.
  2. "Companies Act" means the Companies Act, 2013
  3. "Officer of a company" means any person as defined in clause (59) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 including an auditor of the company.

Explanation:-

As per section 2(59) of the Companies Act, 2013 an "officer" includes any director, manager or secretary, or any person in accordance with whose directions or instructions the Board of directors or any one or more of the directors is or are accustomed to act.

d. "Stock Exchange" means a stock exchange which is recognised by the Central Government or SEBI under Section 4 of Securities Contracts (Regulations) Act, 1956.

e. "Regulations" means the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider trading) Regulations, 2015 as amended from time to time.

f. "Bank"/"Company" means The South Indian Bank Ltd.

g. "Board of Directors" means the Board of Directors of the Company- The South Indian Bank Ltd.

g1) "change in capital structure" may include change in the authorised, issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital; reclassification of the authorised share capital; sub-division of the face value of the shares; reduction of share capital or buy back of shares; change in the capital structure resulting from restructuring; and change in voting rights. However, for the purpose of UPSI change in capital structure should not include change in the paid-up share capital pursuant to exercise of stock options under an ESOP Scheme.

h. "Committee" means the Committee constituted by the Company for the implementation of these Regulations.

i. "Compliance Officer" for the purpose of the Insider code shall be the Company Secretary of the Bank, Mr. Jimmy Mathew or any other person designated by Board from time to time..

j. "Chief Investor Relations officer" (CIRO) for the purpose of this code of conduct shall be the person designated by Board in this regard or any other person authorised by the Board to act as Chief Investor Relations officer from time to time.

j1) "Confidential documents" means and includes any documents containing Confidential Information relating to UPSI.

k. "Connected Person" means:

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

South Indian Bank Ltd. published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 14:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED
09:01aSOUTH INDIAN BANK : Code of conduct under SEBI (PIT) Regulations
PU
01/26Atlas Jewellery Says Not Aware of Loan Deal Between Promoters, South Indian Bank
MT
01/21TRANSCRIPT : The South Indian Bank Limited, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 21, 2022
CI
01/21South Indian Bank Trims Net Loss in Fiscal Q3
MT
01/20The South Indian Bank Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
2021The South Indian Bank Limited Appoints Benny P Thomas as Additional Non-Executive Direc..
CI
2021The South Indian Bank Limited Appoints Radha Unni as Independent Non-Executive Director
CI
2021The South Indian Bank Limited Announces Retirement of Francis Alapatt as A Non-Executiv..
CI
2021TRANSCRIPT : The South Indian Bank Limited, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 22, 2021
CI
2021SOUTH INDIAN BANK : Expects Hit on Operations by Employee Union's Strike
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32 930 M 441 M 441 M
Net income 2022 -2 927 M -39,2 M -39,2 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,11x
Yield 2022 2,34%
Capitalization 17 893 M 240 M 240 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,49x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The South Indian Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 8,55 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murali Ramakrishnan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
H. Chithra Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Salim Gangadharan Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Joseph K. Executive Vice President-Operations
Jimmy Mathew Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED-3.39%240
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-3.92%447 915
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION3.30%371 257
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.86%258 299
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.94%216 167
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.6.88%210 406