INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares recoup losses to move higher on financials' boost

BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed
losses to move higher on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in
financials on strong quarterly updates and hopes of liquidity
surplus in the banking system.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.18% at 18,230.05 as of
11:25 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.15%
to 61,260.25.
Most of the major sectoral indexes swung to gains after a
weak start, with the high weightage financials
rising 0.4% and IT stocks adding over 0.5%. On the
day, 35 of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced.
Among financials, CSB Bank, South Indian Bank
and Karnataka Bank rose between 5% and 6.5%
after they gave strong quarterly updates, including reporting a
rise in deposits.
That was encouraging news ahead of the quarterly earnings
period. "Earnings for the December quarter will aid the markets"
in the near term, said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at
Profitmart Securities.
Traders also expected India's banking system liquidity to
post a surplus in the first fortnight of January after slipping
to a deficit in the last two weeks of December for the first
time in over three-and-a-half years.
Analysts said high government spending would aid liquidity
in the system and added that the outlook remained positive for
banks due to high credit growth and improving asset quality.
Both the Indian equity benchmarks had fallen over 0.25%
earlier as weak economic data from China fuelled fears that a
rapid spread of COVID-19 cases would weigh on global growth.
However, most Asian markets shrugged off those concerns to
recover from a weak open. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index
last up 0.49%.
Analysts said that minutes of the last Federal Reserve
meeting, due on Wednesday, could add volatility to the next few
sessions.
Among individual stocks, Zomato Ltd dropped about
2% after the food delivery company's co-founder and chief
technical officer resigned.
($1 = 82.7450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by
Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)