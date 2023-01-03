Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  NSE India Stock Exchange
  The South Indian Bank Limited
  News
  Summary
    SOUTHBANK   INE683A01023

THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED

(SOUTHBANK)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:49 2023-01-03 am EST
20.20 INR   +4.94%
01:02aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares recoup losses to move higher on financials' boost
RE
2019SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares recoup losses to move higher on financials' boost

01/03/2023 | 01:02am EST
BENGALURU, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed losses to move higher on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in financials on strong quarterly updates and hopes of liquidity surplus in the banking system.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.18% at 18,230.05 as of 11:25 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.15% to 61,260.25.

Most of the major sectoral indexes swung to gains after a weak start, with the high weightage financials rising 0.4% and IT stocks adding over 0.5%. On the day, 35 of the Nifty 50 constituents advanced.

Among financials, CSB Bank, South Indian Bank and Karnataka Bank rose between 5% and 6.5% after they gave strong quarterly updates, including reporting a rise in deposits.

That was encouraging news ahead of the quarterly earnings period. "Earnings for the December quarter will aid the markets" in the near term, said Avinash Gorakshakar, head of research at Profitmart Securities.

Traders also expected India's banking system liquidity to post a surplus in the first fortnight of January after slipping to a deficit in the last two weeks of December for the first time in over three-and-a-half years.

Analysts said high government spending would aid liquidity in the system and added that the outlook remained positive for banks due to high credit growth and improving asset quality.

Both the Indian equity benchmarks had fallen over 0.25% earlier as weak economic data from China fuelled fears that a rapid spread of COVID-19 cases would weigh on global growth.

However, most Asian markets shrugged off those concerns to recover from a weak open. The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index last up 0.49%.

Analysts said that minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting, due on Wednesday, could add volatility to the next few sessions.

Among individual stocks, Zomato Ltd dropped about 2% after the food delivery company's co-founder and chief technical officer resigned. ($1 = 82.7450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CSB BANK LIMITED 2.35% 243.4 End-of-day quote.2.35%
INDIAN BANK -0.14% 295.25 Delayed Quote.3.64%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) 0.05% 619.538 Real-time Quote.0.00%
NIFTY 50 -0.03% 18188.35 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SENSEX BSE30 0.54% 61167.79 Real-time Quote.0.54%
THE KARNATAKA BANK LIMITED 2.72% 158.45 Delayed Quote.1.41%
THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED 4.94% 20.2 Delayed Quote.2.39%
ZOMATO LIMITED -2.57% 58.75 Delayed Quote.1.69%
Financials
Sales 2023 38 528 M 466 M 466 M
Net income 2023 5 902 M 71,3 M 71,3 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 6,75x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 40 285 M 487 M 487 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,05x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,91x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The South Indian Bank Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SOUTH INDIAN BANK LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 19,25
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Murali Ramakrishnan Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
H. Chithra Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Salim Gangadharan Non-Executive Chairman
Thomas Joseph K. Executive Vice President & Group Business Head
Jimmy Mathew Secretary, Compliance Officer & General Manager
