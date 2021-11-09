The Southern Banc Company, Inc. Announces First Quarter Earnings

GADSDEN, Ala., Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCBB: SRNN), the holding company for The Southern Bank Company, formerly First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Gadsden, Alabama, announced a net income of $242,982, or $0.32 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to a net income $28,984, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



Gates Little, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company stated that the Company’s net interest margins increased by $391,327 or 41.51% during the quarter as compared to the same period in 2020. For the three-months ended September 30, 2021 total interest income increased $264,036 or 21.99% as compared to the same period in 2020. Total interest expense decreased $127,292 or (49.35%) for the three-months ended September 30, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. There were no provisions for loan and lease losses during the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, total non-interest income increased $53,020 or 91.65% while total non-interest expense increased $156,102 or 16.27% as compared to the same three-month period in 2020. The increase in non-interest income was primarily attributable to an increase in miscellaneous income of $45,956 or 151.08% and customer service fees of $7,063 or 25.75%. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and benefits of $74,549 or 13.65%, professional service expenses of $19,033 or 21.56%, office occupancy expenses of $7,608 or 13.00% and data processing expenses of $23,816 or 16.41%.

President Little continued, “the Company’s interest margins increased due to an increase in interest and fees on loans primarily from the activities of the banks Commercial Finance Division and a decrease in interest expense on deposits in a falling rate environment.”

The Company’s total assets at September 30, 2021 were $110.7 million, as compared to $112.4 million at June 30, 2021. Total stockholders’ equity was approximately $12.5 million at September 30, 2021 or 11.31% of total assets as compared to approximately $12.4 million at June 30, 2021 or approximately 11.08% of total assets.

The Bank has four offices located in Gadsden, Albertville, Guntersville, and Centre, Alabama. The stock of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. trades in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “SRNN”.

Certain statements in this release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continue,” or the negatives thereof, or other variations thereon or similar terminology, and are made on the basis of management’s plans and current analyses of the Company, its business and the industry as a whole. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, economic conditions, competition, interest rate sensitivity and exposure to regulatory and legislative changes. The above factors, in some cases, have affected, and in the future could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, even if experience or future changes make it clear that any projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized.

(Selected financial data on following pages)

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands) September 30, June 30, 2021

2021

Unaudited Audited ASSETS

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 11,243 $ 11,417 SECURITIES AVAILABLE FOR SALE, at fair value 44,126 44,608 FEDERAL HOME LOAN BANK STOCK 141 141 LOANS RECEIVABLE, net of allowance for loan losses of $896 and $827, respectively 53,069 54,127 PREMISES AND EQUIPMENT, net 727 727 ACCRUED INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS RECEIVABLE 256 276 PREPAID EXPENSES AND OTHER ASSETS 1,092 1,128 TOTAL ASSETS $ 110,654 $ 112,425 LIABILITIES



DEPOSITS $ 93,890 $ 93,839 FHLB ADVANCES 0 430 OTHER LIABILITIES 4,251 5,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES 98,141 99,970 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, par value $.01 per share 500,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding 0 0 Common stock, par value $.01 per share, 3,500,000 authorized, 1,454,750 shares issued 15 15 Additional paid-in capital 13,924 13,922 Shares held in trust, 48,793 and 45,243 shares at cost, respectively (786 ) (761 ) Retained earnings 8,313 8,070 Treasury stock, at cost, 648,664 shares (8,825 ) (8,825 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (128 ) 35 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 12,513 12,454 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 110,654 $ 112,425

THE SOUTHERN BANC COMPANY, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Dollar Amounts in Thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) INTEREST INCOME:

Interest and fees on loans $ 1,307 $ 1,049 Interest and dividends on securities 156 150 Other interest income 2 2 Total interest income 1,465 1,201 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 131 258 Interest on borrowings 0 0 Total interest expense 131 258 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 1,334 943 Provision for loan losses 0 0 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 1,334 943 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fees and other non-interest income 35 28 Net gain on sale of securities 0 0 Miscellaneous income 76 30 Total non-interest income 111 58 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 621 546 Office building and equipment expenses 66 59 Professional Services Expense 107 88 Data Processing Expense 169 145 Other operating expense 153 122 Total non-interest expense 1,116 960 Income before income tax expense 329 41 INCOME TAX EXPENSE 86 12 Net Income $ 243 $ 29 LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.04 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.04 DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER SHARE $ 0.00 $ 0.00 AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING: Basic 757,563 764,146 Diluted 758,337 764,146

