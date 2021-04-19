Southern Co. Boosts Quarterly Dividend by 2 Cents a Share

By Michael Dabaie

Southern Co. said Monday it was increasing its quarterly dividend to 66 cents a share.

The energy company with electric operating companies in three states and natural gas distribution companies in four states it raised its quarterly dividend by 2 cents. The dividend is payable on June 7, Southern said.

On an annualized basis, the dividend increase is 8 cents a share, to a rate of $2.64 a share, the company said. This marks the twentieth consecutive year that Southern has raised the dividend on its common stock, it said.

