Take steps today to prepare for expected high winds, freezing rain and snow from Winter Storm Izzy this weekend

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As North and Central Georgia brace for the arrival of winter weather over the next 36 hours, Georgia Power is monitoring the changing weather conditions and is ready to respond to any service interruptions safely and as quickly as possible. Customers are encouraged to visit GeorgiaPower.com/WinterPrep for useful information on a variety of winter weather topics, including understanding Watches vs. Warnings, Staying Connected, Electrical Safety, Winter Road Ready and more.



Georgia Power reminds customers to keep safety first during severe winter weather and offers the following tips and tools to stay connected and informed:

Having a well-stocked emergency kit is important when severe weather could impact your electrical service. Watch this video to view items to consider adding to your kit to keep your family prepared. Pay attention to alerts and advisories. Stay off the roads as much as possible before, during and after winter weather and wait until GDOT provides an "all clear" to travel. Dial 511 from your mobile phone to access GDOT's Travel Information System.

Severe winter weather can cause trees and power lines to fall on cars and roadways. If you see a downed power line, call 911 or Georgia Power immediately and, if you are trapped in your car by a downed power line, do not try to exit the vehicle before first responders arrive. Watch for utility crews and GDOT vehicles working on the roads. Utility linemen are included in Georgia's "Move-Over Law," which requires drivers to move over one lane when utility crews are working on the roadside.

Tools You Can Use to Prepare for Severe Weather Year-round

Subscribe to the free Georgia Power Outage Alert service to receive personalized notifications and updates via text message. Text REG to GAPWR, and register with your account number. Outage & Storm Center – Available at www.georgiapower.com/storm, customers can visit this site to sign up for Outage Alerts, report and check the status of outages, and access useful safety tips and information. Customers can report and check the status of an outage 24 hours a day by contacting Georgia Power at 888-891-0938.

Customers are urged to stay tuned to local weather conditions and download the company's mobile app and Outage Alerts available for Apple and Android devices to receive personalized information before, during and after winter storms.

While the National Weather Service and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are predicting severe winter weather this weekend, Georgia Power prepares for severe winter weather all year long and is ready to respond for our customers should the expected winter storm cause outages.

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America's premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company's promise to 2.6 million customers in all but four of Georgia's 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy at rates below the national average, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.GeorgiaPower.com and connect with the company on Facebook (Facebook.com/GeorgiaPower), Twitter (Twitter.com/GeorgiaPower) and Instagram (Instagram.com/ga_power).

