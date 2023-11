The Spar Group Ltd specializes in retailing. The group also provides construction materials, pharmaceuticals and health care products. At the end of September 2022, products are marketed through a network of 4,500 outlets located in South Africa (2,509; Superspar, SPAR, Kwikspar, SaveMor, Tops, Build it and Pharmacy at SPAR names), Ireland (1,439; SPAR, Londis, Eurospar, MACE and XL), Switzerland (372; SPAR, Maxi and TopCC) and Poland (180; SPAR and MAXI); Net sales break down geographically as follows: South Africa (64.9%), Ireland (23.1%), Switzerland (10.2%) and Poland (1.8%).