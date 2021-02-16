SPAR : Results of annual general meeting

THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1967/001572/06)

JSE Code: SPP

ISIN: ZAE000058517 ("SPAR" or the "Company")

RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

SPAR shareholders ("Shareholders") are advised that at the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Shareholders held on Tuesday, 16 February 2021, the ordinary and special resolutions, as set out in the notice of AGM dated 14 December 2020, were approved by the requisite majority of Shareholders present or represented by proxy.

All resolutions proposed at the AGM, together with the percentage of shares abstained, as well as the percentage of votes carried for and against each resolution, are as follows:

Ordinary Business

1. Ordinary resolution number 1: Adoption of the annual financial statements of the Company Shares Voted 146 130 082 75.87% Abstained 0.20% For 99.99% Against 0.01%

2. Ordinary resolution number 2: Appointment of Brett Botten as an executive director Shares Voted 146 238 699 75.93% Abstained 0.14% For 99.02% Against 0.98%

3. Ordinary resolution number 3: Appointment of Graham O'Connor as a non-executive director Shares Voted 146 239 162 75.93% Abstained 0.14% For 76.63% Against 23.37%

4. Ordinary resolution number 4: Re-election of Marang Mashologu as a non-executive director retiring by rotation Shares Voted 146 240 252 75.93% Abstained 0.14% For 99.21% Against 0.79%

5. Ordinary resolution number 5: Re-election of PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. as the independent external auditors of the Company and the appointment of Thomas Howatt as the independent designated auditor

Shares Voted 146 239 471 Abstained 0.14% For 99.99% Against 0.01%

6.

Re-election of the members of the Audit Committee

Ordinary resolution number 6.1: Re-election of Marang Mashologu, subject to the adoption of ordinary resolution number 4

Shares Voted 146 239 752 75.93% Abstained 0.14% For 99.70% Against 0.30%

Ordinary resolution number 6.2: Re-election of Harish Mehta

Shares Voted 146 239 752 75.93% Abstained 0.14% For 59.00% Against 41.00%

Ordinary resolution number 6.3: Re-election of Andrew Waller

Shares Voted 146 239 931 75.93% Abstained 0.14% For 96.39% Against 3.61%

7. Ordinary resolution number 7: Authority to issue shares for the purpose of share options Shares Voted 146 239 378 75.93% Abstained 0.14% For 90.17% Against 9.83%

8. Ordinary resolution number 8: Authority to issue shares for the purpose of The SPAR Group Limited Conditional Share Plan Shares Voted 146 239 378 75.93% Abstained 0.14% For 92.73% Against 7.27%

9. Ordinary resolution number 9: Non-binding advisory vote on SPAR's remuneration policy

Shares Voted 146 232 424 75.92% Abstained 0.14% For 90.49% Against 9.51%

10. Ordinary resolution number 10: Non-binding advisory vote on SPAR's remuneration implementation report

Shares Voted 146 232 424 Abstained 0.14% For 82.64% Against 17.36%

75.92%

Special Business

1. Special resolution number 1: Financial assistance to related or inter-related companies

Shares Voted 146 239 008 75.93% Abstained 0.14% For 90.77% Against 9.23%

2.

Special resolution number 2: Non-executive directors' fees

Shares Voted 146 231 843 75.92% Abstained 0.14% For 99.65% Against 0.35%

Notes:

- Percentages of shares voted are calculated in relation to the total issued share capital of SPAR.

- Percentage of shares voted for and against are calculated in relation to the total number of shares voted for each resolution.

- Abstentions are calculated as a percentage in relation to the total issued share capital of SPAR.

Pinetown

16 February 2021

Sponsor

One Capital