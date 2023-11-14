Florida State University (“FSU”) announces $98.4 million in Triumph Gulf Coast funding for an aerospace and advanced manufacturing facility in Bay County, Florida within or near the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport and the adjacent VentureCrossings Enterprise Centre. The facilities constructed as part of the project will be designed to accommodate both secure and open contract and grant work for the aerospace and defense industries. Triumph Gulf Coast will provide $98.4 million, and the university will invest another $65 million and commit to securing more than $230 million in contract and grant activity. “This is a monumental initiative that will transform research and development activities in Northwest Florida,” said FSU Vice President for Research Stacey Patterson. “This area is experiencing incredible growth, and there are tremendous opportunities for collaboration in manufacturing, aerospace and defense. We are excited to get started on this initiative and to work with all our partners in Northwest Florida to ensure its enduring impact.”

Click here to read the full story from Florida State University.

