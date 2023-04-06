St Joe : Sets Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Panama City Beach, Florida The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) has announced that shareholders of record at the close of business on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 will be entitled to vote at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"). The meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort, 16006 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, Florida 32413.

The Company will webcast the Annual Meeting live, in-listen-only format, on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.joe.com. An archive of the Annual Meeting will be posted to the Company's investor relations website following the Annual Meeting and will be available until Friday, September 1, 2023.

It is important that shareholders' shares be represented at the Annual Meeting, regardless of the number of shares held. Whether or not a shareholder plans to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote using the Internet, by telephone or by mail, in each case by following the instructions in the proxy materials. This will not prevent you from voting your shares at the Annual Meeting.

Following the conclusion of the Annual Meeting, the Company will be hosting a driving tour of a select number of its properties for shareholders who attend the Annual Meeting. Space for the tour is limited and advance registration is required. Please email your interest in participating in the tour to JOE2023@joe.com no later than April 21, 2023, to reserve your seat for the tour or to request additional details regarding the tour.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com.

St. Joe Investor/Media Contact:

Marek Bakun

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (866) 417-7132

marek.bakun@joe.com

© The St. Joe Company 2023. All rights Reserved. "St. Joe", "JOE" and the "Taking Flight" design are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company.