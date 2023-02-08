Advanced search
St Joe : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results
Robins & Morton breaks ground on medical office building in Panama City Beach
The St. Joe Company Releases a Video Showing Progress on Projects Currently in Development or Under Construction
St Joe : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

02/08/2023 | 05:12pm EST
Panama City Beach, Florida - (February 8, 2023) - The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. An earnings release will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.joe.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

St. Joe Investor Relations Contact:
Marek Bakun - Chief Financial Officer
866-417-7132
marek.bakun@joe.com


© The St. Joe Company 2023. All Rights Reserved. "St. Joe®", "JOE®", the "Taking Flight" Design®, and "St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®" are the registered service marks of The St. Joe Company.

Disclaimer

The St. Joe Company published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 22:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 267 M - -
Net income 2021 74,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 2 724 M 2 724 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart THE ST. JOE COMPANY
Technical analysis trends THE ST. JOE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jorge Luis Gonzalez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marek Bakun Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Bruce Robert Berkowitz Chairman
K. Rhea Goff Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Howard Steven Frank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ST. JOE COMPANY20.83%2 724
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED4.87%41 345
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.50%33 611
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-1.94%28 164
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.30%27 681
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED5.52%23 208