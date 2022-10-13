Advanced search
    JOE   US7901481009

THE ST. JOE COMPANY

(JOE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-13 pm EDT
33.04 USD   +2.99%
04:32pSt Joe : to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
PU
09/15Watersound Town Center Sees New Tenant Openings and Announces Future Retail and Dining Concepts
BU
09/08The St. Joe Company and InterMountain Management Announce the Commencement of Construction of a 121-Suite Residence Inn by Marriott® Hotel in the Heart of the Pier Park® Shopping and Entertainment District in Panama City Beach, Florida
BU
St Joe : to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

10/13/2022 | 04:32pm EDT
Panama City Beach, Florida - (October 12, 2022) - The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. An earnings release will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.joe.com.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

St. Joe Investor Relations Contact:
Marek Bakun - Chief Financial Officer
866-417-7132
marek.bakun@joe.com


© The St. Joe Company 2022. All Rights Reserved. "St. Joe®", "JOE®", the "Taking Flight" Design®, and "St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®" are the registered service marks of The St. Joe Company.

Disclaimer

The St. Joe Company published this content on 13 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2022 20:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 267 M - -
Net income 2021 74,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 243 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 41,1x
Yield 2021 0,61%
Capitalization 1 890 M 1 890 M -
EV / Sales 2020 16,7x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 622
Free-Float 97,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jorge Luis Gonzalez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marek Bakun Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Bruce Robert Berkowitz Chairman
K. Rhea Goff Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Howard Steven Frank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ST. JOE COMPANY-38.37%1 890
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-6.71%32 577
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.13.12%30 250
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.78%28 512
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-6.86%27 752
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.02%20 966