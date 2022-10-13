St Joe : to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results

Panama City Beach, Florida - (October 12, 2022) - The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. An earnings release will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.joe.com.

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

