Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The St. Joe Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOE   US7901481009

THE ST. JOE COMPANY

(JOE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-19 pm EDT
41.55 USD   +1.19%
04:20pThe St. Joe Company Announces Shareholder Meeting
BU
04/12St Joe : to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
04/06St Joe : Sets Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The St. Joe Company Announces Shareholder Meeting

04/19/2023 | 04:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shareholders are invited to attend The St. Joe Company’s (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders starting at 9 a.m. Central Daylight Time (“CDT”) on May 16, 2023, at the newly constructed Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort. Management will discuss the Company’s performance and answer shareholder questions after the scheduled business of the annual meeting. A project tour will depart at 1 p.m. CDT and resume at 8:30 a.m. CDT on May 17th. Each project tour session is scheduled for four hours. Space for the tour is limited and advanced registration is required. Please email JOE2023@joe.com to reserve your seat for the tour or to request additional details regarding the tour.

“As shown in our annual reports to shareholders, during management’s seven-year tenure, our revenue has grown from $96.9 million in 2016 to $252.3 million in 2022, with earnings per share increasing from $0.21 to $1.21 during that period,” said Jorge Gonzalez, President and CEO for St. Joe. My letters to shareholders within the annual reports discussed how St. Joe and the region have grown; despite a Category-5 hurricane, a pandemic, and various economic headwinds. I look forward to seeing you in-person at our annual meeting, updating on our progress and prospects, and touring select residential, hospitality, and commercial projects.”

The 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders is open to all shareholders. The Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort has reserved a block of rooms for shareholders attending the meeting. We recommend you reserve a room for May 15th and May 16th with departure on the morning of May 17th. Please email JOE2023@joe.com for information on how to take advantage of special room rates offered to shareholders attending this event. Space is limited. Both rooms and tour seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Select photos of projects expected to be included in the tours may be viewed and downloaded here: https://joe.canto.com/b/SAJ38

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

©2023 The St Joe Company. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about THE ST. JOE COMPANY
04:20pThe St. Joe Company Announces Shareholder Meeting
BU
04/12St Joe : to Announce First Quarter 2023 Results
PU
04/06St Joe : Sets Date for Annual Meeting of Shareholders
PU
03/09St. Joe Expects to Open Five Hotels in First Half of 2023, More Than Double Hotel Rooms
MT
03/08The St. Joe Company Announces Plans to Open 5 New Hotels in the First Half of 2023
BU
03/08The St. Joe Company Announces Plan to Open 5 New Hotels in the First Half of 2023
CI
03/03THE ST. JOE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/22St. Joe : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/22ST JOE CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
02/22The St. Joe Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 252 M - -
Net income 2022 70,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 2 396 M 2 396 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart THE ST. JOE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The St. Joe Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ST. JOE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jorge Luis Gonzalez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marek Bakun Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Bruce Robert Berkowitz Chairman
K. Rhea Goff Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Howard Steven Frank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ST. JOE COMPANY6.24%2 396
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED2.34%40 348
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED9.37%35 519
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.3.88%29 837
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-4.96%25 626
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.46%21 670
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer