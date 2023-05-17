Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The St. Joe Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JOE   US7901481009

THE ST. JOE COMPANY

(JOE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-17 pm EDT
44.12 USD   +4.38%
05:38pThe St. Joe Company Hosts 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Released a Video Featuring Many of Its Residential, Commercial and Hospitality Assets
BU
05/16Transcript : The St. Joe Company - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/16THE ST. JOE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

The St. Joe Company Hosts 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Released a Video Featuring Many of Its Residential, Commercial and Hospitality Assets

05/17/2023 | 05:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) today concluded its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and released a video featuring many of its residential, commercial and hospitality assets in Northwest Florida. The video was shown at the meeting on May 16, 2023, in Panama City Beach, Florida as a preview of a driving tour that followed the meeting. During the driving tour shareholders had the opportunity to visit many of the assets featured in the video.

“We always say that the best way for investors to truly understand our business and our region is to come see it in person,” said Jorge Gonzalez, President and Chief Executive Officer for St. Joe. “We were very happy to host an in-person meeting for the first time since 2019 and to show many of our shareholders why we are so optimistic about the trajectory of Northwest Florida and of St. Joe.”

Click here to view the video.

Click here to view St. Joe’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders Presentation.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The video referenced in this press release contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the anticipated plans for the projects under construction described or depicted therein. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and subsequent current filings.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

©2023 The St Joe Company. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®are registered service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about THE ST. JOE COMPANY
05:38pThe St. Joe Company Hosts 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Released a Video Feat..
BU
05/16Transcript : The St. Joe Company - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/16THE ST. JOE COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/27The St. Joe Company Releases a Video Showing Progress on Projects Currently in Developm..
BU
04/27The St. Joe Company Announces the Opening of the 255-suite Embassy Suites by Hilton Pan..
BU
04/26St. Joe : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/26ST JOE CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of O..
AQ
04/26The St. Joe Company Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Declares a Quarterly Dividen..
BU
04/26The St. Joe Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/26St Joe Co : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Stateme..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 252 M - -
Net income 2022 70,9 M - -
Net Debt 2022 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
Yield 2022 1,03%
Capitalization 2 467 M 2 467 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 725
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart THE ST. JOE COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The St. Joe Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ST. JOE COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Jorge Luis Gonzalez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marek Bakun Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Bruce Robert Berkowitz Chairman
K. Rhea Goff Chief Administrative Officer & Senior VP
Howard Steven Frank Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ST. JOE COMPANY9.37%2 467
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.03%39 078
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.48%31 069
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.99%26 755
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-8.39%23 951
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.95%21 148
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer