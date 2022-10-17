Advanced search
    JOE   US7901481009

THE ST. JOE COMPANY

(JOE)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
33.30 USD   +2.62%
04:10pThe St. Joe Company Releases the Fall/Winter Issue of “Watersound® Lifestyle,” the Watersound Club℠ Member Magazine
BU
10/13St Joe : to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results
PU
09/15Watersound Town Center Sees New Tenant Openings and Announces Future Retail and Dining Concepts
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The St. Joe Company Releases the Fall/Winter Issue of “Watersound® Lifestyle,” the Watersound Club℠ Member Magazine

10/17/2022 | 04:10pm EDT
The St. Joe Company (NYSE: JOE) (“St. Joe”) is releasing the fall/winter issue of “Watersound Lifestyle,” the Watersound Club member magazine.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005903/en/

Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Watersound Lifestyle. (Photo: Business Wire)

Fall/Winter 2022 issue of Watersound Lifestyle. (Photo: Business Wire)

The biannual magazine provides insight into club amenities and shines a light on interesting stories from the community. In this issue, readers can learn about high-profile golf tournaments being held at Watersound Club golf courses, the unveiling of the Point South Marina brand with the opening of Point South Marina Bay Point, plans to design and add a new golf course to the Watersound Club amenities collection, and how to strengthen their golf game with tips from the Club’s director of instruction at the Camp Creek Performance Center.

Click here to view the magazine online.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

“Watersound Lifestyle,” the Watersound Club member magazine contains “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s development communities. These forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by cautionary statements and risk factors set forth in St. Joe’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and subsequent filings.

About The St. Joe Company

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company with real estate assets and operations in Northwest Florida. The Company intends to use existing assets for residential, hospitality and commercial ventures. St. Joe has significant residential and commercial land-use entitlements. The Company actively seeks higher and better uses for its real estate assets through a range of development activities. More information about the Company can be found on its website at www.joe.com. On a regular basis, the Company releases a video showing progress on projects in development or under construction. See https://www.joe.com/video-gallery for more information.

About Watersound Club

Watersound Club private membership club has properties in the Northwest Florida beach areas of South Walton and Panama City Beach. Club members and their guests can access Watersound Beach Club amenities, Camp Creek Golf Club, Shark’s Tooth Golf Club and other beach, dining and lifestyle activities. More information can be found www.watersoundclub.com.

©2022 The St Joe Company. All Rights Reserved. “St. Joe®”, “JOE®”, the “Taking Flight” Design®, “St. Joe (and Taking Flight Design) ®, “Watersound®and Watersound Club℠ are service marks of The St. Joe Company or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2022
