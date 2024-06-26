(Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group said on Wednesday Steve McCann has been appointed as its group CEO and Managing Director, effective July 8.

McCann previously served as the group CEO and MD at Blackstone-owned casino operator Crown Resorts and was also part of the top brass at real estate developer LendLease Corporation.

He will take over from interim group chief financial officer Neale O'Connell, who was recently appointed as the acting CEO.

"I look forward to joining The Star at this critical time. I recognise that there are many complex issues and challenges for the company to address," McCann said.

The cash-strapped casino operator has come under pressure from regulatory inquiries, as it struggles to keep its gaming license at its Sydney casino.

Star has also seen a slew of management changes earlier this year, with Chairman David Foster being the last to exit, in April.

