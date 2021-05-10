Log in
    SGR   AU000000SGR6

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SGR)
Miners help Australian shares notch record closing highs

05/10/2021 | 03:03am EDT
* BHP, Rio Tinto hit record highs on strong iron ore prices

* Crown jumps after buyout proposal from Star Entertainment

* Retail sales increase 1.3% in March vs 1.4% consensus

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to record closing highs on Monday, led by a rally in miners on strong commodity prices while disappointing U.S. jobs data eased some concerns about an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike and aided equities globally.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.3% to 7,172.8, rising to pre-pandemic levels, with index heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto scaling record highs on strong iron ore prices.

Miners climbed more than 3.8% to hit their highest since May 2008, with BHP rising 3.1%, Rio Tinto adding over 4% and Fortescue closing about 7% higher.

Broader Asian markets also rallied as data on Friday showed U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, alleviating some concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S. interest rates.

Further aiding sentiment, a survey showed Australian business conditions surged to all-time highs in April as firms reported sharply increased sales, profits and employment, a sign the economy was coping well with the end of a government support programme for jobs.

Australian casino operator Crown Resorts jumped more than 7%, after receiving a buyout proposal valued at A$9 billion from rival Star Entertainment Group.

Star's shares closed 7.7% higher, marking their best day in a year.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5% lower at 12,659.01, extending losses into the fourth session. (Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP 0.58% 50.09 End-of-day quote.18.05%
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED 0.17% 12.12 End-of-day quote.25.86%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED 0.97% 22.97 End-of-day quote.-1.96%
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 0.26% 3.91 End-of-day quote.6.25%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 599 M 1 257 M 1 257 M
Net income 2021 103 M 80,6 M 80,6 M
Net Debt 2021 1 311 M 1 031 M 1 031 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,1x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 3 701 M 2 904 M 2 909 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 2,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Star Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,17 AUD
Last Close Price 3,91 AUD
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Michael Bekier Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Harry Theodore Chief Financial Officer
John Anthony O'Neill Chairman
Geoff Hogg Group Executive-Operations
Katie Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED6.25%2 904
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB92.69%41 025
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED10.71%37 360
SANDS CHINA LTD.1.47%36 002
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC1.05%35 904
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.42.39%22 070