Miners help Australian shares notch record closing highs

* BHP, Rio Tinto hit record highs on strong iron ore prices
* Crown jumps after buyout proposal from Star Entertainment
* Retail sales increase 1.3% in March vs 1.4% consensus
May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to record closing
highs on Monday, led by a rally in miners on strong commodity
prices while disappointing U.S. jobs data eased some concerns
about an earlier-than-expected interest rate hike and aided
equities globally.
The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 1.3% to 7,172.8,
rising to pre-pandemic levels, with index heavyweights BHP Group
and Rio Tinto scaling record highs on strong
iron ore prices.
Miners climbed more than 3.8% to hit their highest
since May 2008, with BHP rising 3.1%, Rio Tinto adding over 4%
and Fortescue closing about 7% higher.
Broader Asian markets also rallied as data on Friday showed
U.S. job growth unexpectedly slowed in April, alleviating some
concerns about rising inflation and potentially higher U.S.
interest rates.
Further aiding sentiment, a survey showed Australian
business conditions surged to all-time highs in April as firms
reported sharply increased sales, profits and employment, a sign
the economy was coping well with the end of a government support
programme for jobs.
Australian casino operator Crown Resorts jumped
more than 7%, after receiving a buyout proposal valued at A$9
billion from rival Star Entertainment Group.
Star's shares closed 7.7% higher, marking their best day in
a year.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closed 0.5%
lower at 12,659.01, extending losses into the fourth session.
(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)