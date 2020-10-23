Star Entertainment : Appendix 3Y - Matt Bekier (Lapse of Perf Rights & FY20 STI shares)

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

ABN 85 149 629 023

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Matt Bekier Date of last notice 13 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest Direct interest Nature of indirect interest N/A (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 1. 22 October 2020 2. 23 October 2020 No. of securities held prior to change 994,205 Ordinary Shares - Matt Bekier 14,700 Ordinary Shares - Leliwa Holdings Pty Ltd Superfund A/C> 2,535,329 Performance Rights - Matt Bekier Class 1. Performance Rights (unlisted) 2. Ordinary Shares