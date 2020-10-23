Star Entertainment : Appendix 3Y - Matt Bekier (Lapse of Perf Rights & FY20 STI shares)
10/23/2020 | 02:25am EDT
Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Matt Bekier
Date of last notice
13 November 2019
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct interest
Nature of indirect interest
N/A
Date of change
1.
22 October 2020
2.
23 October 2020
No. of securities held prior to change
994,205 Ordinary Shares
- Matt Bekier
14,700 Ordinary Shares
- Leliwa
Holdings Pty Ltd
Superfund A/C>
2,535,329 Performance Rights
- Matt
Bekier
Class
1.
Performance Rights (unlisted)
2.
Ordinary Shares
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Number acquired
273,903 Ordinary Shares
Number disposed
548,204 Performance Rights (unlisted)
Value/Consideration
Nil consideration
No. of securities held after change
273,903 Ordinary Shares
- Matt Bekier
(subject to a 12 month holding lock that ends on
15 September 2021)
994,205 Ordinary Shares
- Bekier
Investments Pty Ltd
14,700 Ordinary Shares
- Leliwa Holdings
Pty Ltd
1,987,125 Performance Rights
- Matt
Bekier
Nature of change
1. Lapse of Performance Rights previously
22 October 2020).
2. Allocation of Ordinary Shares as a short
term incentive award for the year ended
30 June 2020, as approved by
shareholders at the Annual General
Meeting on 22 October 2020.
(Note: These shares were included in
the Appendix 2A lodged with ASX on
16 September 2020).
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Detail of contract
N/A
Nature of interest
N/A
Name of registered holder
N/A
Date of change
N/A
No. and class of securities to which
N/A
interest related prior to change
Appendix 3Y Page 2
01/01/2011
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest acquired
N/A
Interest disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
N/A
Interest after change
N/A
Part 3 -
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed
No
above traded during a
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade
N/A
to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this
N/A
provided?
