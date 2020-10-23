Log in
Star Entertainment : Appendix 3Y - Matt Bekier (Lapse of Perf Rights & FY20 STI shares)

10/23/2020 | 02:25am EDT

Appendix 3Y Change of Director's Interest Notice

Appendix 3Y

Rule 3.19A.2

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

ABN

85 149 629 023

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Matt Bekier

Date of last notice

13 November 2019

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct interest

Nature of indirect interest

N/A

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the

relevant interest.

Date of change

1.

22 October 2020

2.

23 October 2020

No. of securities held prior to change

994,205 Ordinary Shares - Matt Bekier

14,700 Ordinary Shares - Leliwa

Holdings Pty Ltd

Superfund A/C>

2,535,329 Performance Rights - Matt

Bekier

Class

1.

Performance Rights (unlisted)

2.

Ordinary Shares

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

273,903 Ordinary Shares

Number disposed

548,204 Performance Rights (unlisted)

Value/Consideration

Nil consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

273,903 Ordinary Shares - Matt Bekier

(subject to a 12 month holding lock that ends on

15 September 2021)

994,205 Ordinary Shares - Bekier

Investments Pty Ltd

14,700 Ordinary Shares - Leliwa Holdings

Pty Ltd

1,987,125 Performance Rights - Matt

Bekier

Nature of change

1. Lapse of Performance Rights previously

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options,

granted under the FY2017 Long Term

issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan,

Incentive Plan (as announced to ASX on

participation in buy-back

22 October 2020).

2. Allocation of Ordinary Shares as a short

term incentive award for the year ended

30 June 2020, as approved by

shareholders at the Annual General

Meeting on 22 October 2020.

(Note: These shares were included in

the Appendix 2A lodged with ASX on

16 September 2020).

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which

N/A

interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details

and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade

N/A

to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this

N/A

provided?

  • See chapter 19 for defined terms. 01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Star Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 23 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2020 06:24:05 UTC

