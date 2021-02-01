Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  The Star Entertainment Group Limited    SGR   AU000000SGR6

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SGR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Star Entertainment : Notification of substantial shareholding - Paradice

02/01/2021 | 05:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ASX Announcement

2 February 2021

To: Australian Securities Exchange

Companies Announcements Platform

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

NOTIFICATION OF SUBSTANTIAL SHAREHOLDING

As required under Listing Rule 3.19, The Star Entertainment Group Limited (the Company) gives notice that it has become aware that Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd (ABN 64 090 148

  1. and its associated entities became a substantial shareholder of the Company on 28 January 2021, with relevant interests held totalling 48,621,625 ordinary shares, representing 5.107% of the voting power in the Company.

The Company's Constitution, as well as certain agreements entered into with Liquor and Gaming New South Wales and the Queensland Office of Liquor and Gaming Regulation, contain restrictions prohibiting an individual from having a voting power of more than 10% in the Company. The Company may refuse to register any transfer of shares which would contravene these shareholding restrictions or require divestiture of the shares that cause an individual to exceed the shareholding restrictions.

Authorised by:

Paula Martin

Company Secretary

STARENTERTAINMENTGROUP.COM.AU

T + 61 7 3228 0000

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LTD

ABN 85 149 629 023

Level 3, 159 William Street, Brisbane QLD 4000

Page 1 of 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Star Entertainment Group Limited published this content on 02 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 22:57:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
05:58pSTAR ENTERTAINMENT : Notification of substantial shareholding - Paradice
PU
01/27STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Lifts Patron Cap in Sydney Property Following the Easing of..
MT
01/27STAR ENTERTAINMENT : The Star Sydney COVID Update
PU
01/19STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 20 January 2021 - Green light for second tower at The Star ..
PU
01/03STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Notification Substantial Shareholder (Bennelong)
PU
2020CHINA STAR ENTERTAINMENT : in Talks to Buy Property in Taiwan; Shares Tumble ove..
MT
2020STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Updates Sydney Unit Operations Due to New COVID-19 Restrict..
MT
2020STAR ENTERTAINMENT : The Star Sydney - Update on COVID-19 Operating Restrictions
PU
2020STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 11 December 2020 - The Star celebrates renewal of local wil..
PU
2020STAR ENTERTAINMENT : 10 December 2020 - Dorsett construction milestone provides ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 601 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net income 2021 89,0 M 67,9 M 67,9 M
Net Debt 2021 1 461 M 1 114 M 1 114 M
P/E ratio 2021 36,3x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 3 247 M 2 476 M 2 475 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Star Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 3,95 AUD
Last Close Price 3,43 AUD
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matthias Michael Bekier Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
John Anthony O'Neill Chairman
Geoff Hogg Group Executive-Operations
Harry Theodore Chief Financial Officer
Katie Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-6.79%2 501
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-1.66%32 939
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-7.82%32 682
SANDS CHINA LTD.-9.40%32 189
EVOLUTION GAMING GROUP AB-2.30%20 765
PENN NATIONAL GAMING, INC.20.09%16 038
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ