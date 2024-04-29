(Reuters) - Star Entertainment said on Monday its Executive Chairman David Foster will leave step down just weeks after being appointed to the role, adding to an exodus of senior management at the beleaguered Australian casino operator.

The management departures come at a time when the casino operator faces a second inquiry into its Sydney casino operations investigating Star's ability to be fit to run the Star Sydney casino or hold a casino licence.

Foster, who became chairman in March 2023, took over additional executive duties late last month after the casino operator's chief executive, Robbie Cooke, and finance officer, Christina Katsibouba, announced their exit.

Earlier this month, Jessica Mellor, chief executive of Star Gold Coast casino in Queensland -- the casino's youngest and first female chief -- announced her departure without providing any reason.

Anne Ward, an independent and non-executive director appointed to the Star board in November 2022, will take over as chair effective immediately.

Star is yet to find a permanent replacement for its chief executive position.

The casino operator is facing a second inquiry into its Sydney operations after a license to operate the casino was suspended in October 2022, with the regulator "not satisfied" with the company's progress on its remedial measures in Sydney.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar and Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Matthew Lewis and Kim Coghill)