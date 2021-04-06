Star Entertainment : 06 April 2021 - Culinary apprentices roll into Easter spirit as hospitality sector hunts for more chefs

"In 2019/20, this figure increased to almost 90 per cent, or 17 of our 19 graduates, with most of these graduating in December 2019 and being offered a role prior to the pandemic hitting in March 2020.
"As we grow through the build of our two new hotel and apartment towers, set to open in early 2022 and in 2024 respectively, we'll be creating hundreds of roles in hospitality - including in the culinary space - so training our future talent has never been more important."
Nineteen year old second-year apprentice Mollie Smith said she had her sights set on a nursing career but was inspired to look into the culinary world after TSCI held one of its inhouse apprenticeship competitions at her school.
"I had always studied hospitality as a subject and one of my teachers encouraged me to introduce myself to a representative from TSCI when they came to my school," Ms Smith said.
"Not long after doing that, I was invited to undertake some work experience at The Star Gold Coast, which I really enjoyed, and this led to starting a school-based apprenticeship.
"Literally two days after I finished year 12, I moved into a full-time apprenticeship position with the property, starting off in the pastry team and haven't looked back since."
Nineteen year old second-year apprentice Caelan Hunter said the TSCI offers a wide range of opportunities under one roof, from rotating across different restaurants through to participating in a range of masterclasses, and inhouse and external competitions.
"I've been able to rotate across various areas including hot production, cold production, fine dining, pastry, and various a la carte kitchens," Mr Hunter said.
"I've really enjoyed learning about the fine dining side of cooking and that's where I'd like to end up.
"We also receive opportunities to participate in a range of signature masterclasses and inhouse and external competitions - something you wouldn't normally get access to elsewhere.
"For example, Mollie and I have become two of 32 apprentices around Australia who have been selected to compete in the 2021 Proud to be a Chef competition in Melbourne during September.
"This will be a great opportunity to win an international culinary scholarship, which wouldn't have been possible without the encouragement and training of the chefs at The Star who have been great mentors to us."
