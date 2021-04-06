Star Entertainment : 06 April 2021 - Culinary apprentices roll into Easter spirit as hospitality sector hunts for more chefs

Media release

Culinary apprentices roll into Easter spirit as hospitality sector hunts for more chefs

3 April 2021

Culinary apprentices at The Star Gold Coast are rolling into the Easter spirit, learning how to make hot cross buns in one of the company's many signature masterclasses, as the state's tourism and hospitality industry continues its hunt for 1,000 additional chefs and cooks.

The culinary masterclasses, aimed at building the skills of the company's next generation of chefs, are provided by The Star Culinary Institute (TSCI) - a partnership between parent company, The Star Entertainment Group, and TAFE Queensland and TAFE NSW.

Since 2012, TSCI has been offering three-year culinary apprenticeships and has seen nearly 140 apprentices graduate nationally, with almost 90 of those from Queensland.

Currently, TSCI is supporting the skills and training of 75 apprentices nationally, including school-based apprentices, with more than half of those (45 apprentices) in Queensland.

It comes as Queensland Tourism Industry Council Chief Executive Daniel Gschwind said there is a growing chef skills shortage in Australia, with currently about 1,000 chef and cook positions vacant in Queensland alone.

"As we rebuild our tourism economy, poised to take advantage of future opportunities, having a highly skilled workforce is critical," Mr Gschwind said.

"Quality culinary experiences across all market segments are an important part of the tourism experience and we need to develop the professionals in hospitality who can deliver that. The Star Entertainment Group is a committed partner in building up this workforce."

The Star Gold Coast COO Jessica Mellor said TSCI enabled The Star Entertainment Group to support the training and employment of future generations of chefs.

"Across the company, most of the apprentices who graduate end up securing roles with The Star - either here at The Star Gold Coast, or at our sister properties in Brisbane and Sydney," Ms Mellor said.

"In 2018/19 financial year, nearly 82 per cent, or 18 of our 22 culinary apprentice graduates across the company, secured work with one of these properties.