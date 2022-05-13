Star Entertainment's two board members to step down in management overhaul amid probe

The company's casinos including The Star Sydney, Australia's second largest, are under regulatory scrutiny after a public hearing revealed possible compliance lapses related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

Star said non-executive directors Sally Pitkin and Gerard Bradley have indicated their intention to step down from the board.

Australian casino operators are currently under heightened scrutiny, with the country's largest casino Crown Resorts Ltd's gambling licence for its main Melbourne resort being revoked, following public hearings.

Star Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier in April tendered his resignation, taking responsibility for the "effectiveness and adequacy of the company's processes, policies, people and culture".

"The Board is also mindful of the need for stability in this

transitional period," Star added in its statement.

