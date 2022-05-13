Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. The Star Entertainment Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SGR   AU000000SGR6

THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED

(SGR)
  Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  05/13 02:10:48 am EDT
3.070 AUD   +2.68%
03:52aStar Entertainment's two board members to step down in management overhaul amid probe
RE
05/08Star Entertainment suspends rebate program amid compliance probe
RE
05/06The Star Entertainment Group Limited Accepts the Resignations of Harry Theodore as Chief Financial Officer
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Star Entertainment's two board members to step down in management overhaul amid probe

05/13/2022 | 03:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Sydney's Star Casino complex is seen illuminated at night

(Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group Ltd said on Friday two of its board members would step down as a part of the company's management overhaul, amid an ongoing regulatory investigation into its casinos.

The company's casinos including The Star Sydney, Australia's second largest, are under regulatory scrutiny after a public hearing revealed possible compliance lapses related to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism laws.

Star said non-executive directors Sally Pitkin and Gerard Bradley have indicated their intention to step down from the board.

Australian casino operators are currently under heightened scrutiny, with the country's largest casino Crown Resorts Ltd's gambling licence for its main Melbourne resort being revoked, following public hearings.

Star Entertainment Chief Executive Officer Matt Bekier in April tendered his resignation, taking responsibility for the "effectiveness and adequacy of the company's processes, policies, people and culture".

"The Board is also mindful of the need for stability in this

transitional period," Star added in its statement.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CROWN RESORTS LIMITED -0.24% 12.66 Delayed Quote.6.10%
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED 2.68% 3.07 Delayed Quote.-18.75%
All news about THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
03:52aStar Entertainment's two board members to step down in management overhaul amid probe
RE
05/08Star Entertainment suspends rebate program amid compliance probe
RE
05/06The Star Entertainment Group Limited Accepts the Resignations of Harry Theodore as Chie..
CI
05/06The Star Entertainment Group Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
04/08Casino Regulator Extends Independent Review Period for The Star Entertainment
MT
03/31STAR ENTERTAINMENT : Becoming a substantial holder
PU
03/31The Star Entertainment Group Limited Announces Management Changes
CI
03/29Australia's Star Entertainment to defend class action over 'deceptive conduct'
RE
03/28MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 28, 2022
03/28Australian Shares Eke Out Small Gain as Business Conditions, Confidence Remain Resilien..
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 446 M 993 M 993 M
Net income 2022 -27,2 M -18,7 M -18,7 M
Net Debt 2022 1 103 M 757 M 757 M
P/E ratio 2022 -124x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 840 M 1 951 M 1 951 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Star Entertainment Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2,99 AUD
Average target price 4,11 AUD
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Harry Theodore Chief Financial Officer
John Anthony O'Neill Executive Chairman
Geoff Hogg Group Executive-Operations
Katie Lahey Independent Non-Executive Director
Richard Wallace Sheppard Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED-18.75%1 951
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED0.74%22 598
EVOLUTION AB-28.72%19 342
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC-27.99%18 201
SANDS CHINA LTD-15.31%15 857
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED-29.81%14 097