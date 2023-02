Feb 23 (Reuters) - Star Entertainment Group on Thursday swung to a first-half profit, helped by strong performances across all its segments as COVID-19 disruptions subsided.

The second largest Australian casino operator posted A$43.6 million ($29.66 million) in normalised net profit after tax for the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$73.7 million in losses last year. ($1 = 1.4699 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Riya Sharma and Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)