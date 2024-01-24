The Star Entertainment Group Limited (The Star) announced the appointment of Janelle Campbell as chief executive officer of The Star Sydney, pending all necessary regulatory approvals. Ms. Campbell has more than two decades experience in the casino industry as Director of Finance and Financial Controller at Conrad Treasury in Brisbane (1994-2003), Executive Director of Finance for Conrad Jupiters and Treasury Casinos Queensland (2003-2004), and Senior Vice President Finance for Melco Resorts & Entertainment in Macau (2008-2018). In her career, Ms. Campbell has also held a senior executive role with a leading hotel company in Australia.

Together with Jessica Mellor (CEO Gold Coast) and Daniel Finch (CEO Brisbane), Ms. Campbell will report to the Group CEO and Managing Director, Robbie Cooke. Ms. Campbell will start in her new role on 25 February 2024.