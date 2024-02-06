The Star Entertainment Group Limited is an Australia-based company that provides gaming, entertainment and hospitality services. The Company operates The Star Sydney (Sydney), The Star Gold Coast (Gold Coast) and Treasury Brisbane (Brisbane). The Company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast and Brisbane. The Sydney segment consists of The Star Sydney's casino operations, including hotels, restaurants, bars and other entertainment facilities. The Gold Coast segment consists of The Star Gold Coast's casino operations, including hotels, theatres, restaurants, bars and other entertainment facilities. The Brisbane segment includes Treasury's casino operations, including hotels, restaurants, and bars. The Company also manages the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Center on behalf of the Queensland Government. The Company owns Broadbeach Island on which The Star Gold Coast casino is located.

