The Star Entertainment Group Limited announced the proposed appointment of Peter Hodgson on 6 July 2023. Further to the announcement, The Star announced that all necessary regulatory approvals have been received and Mr. Hodgson will join The Star Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director effective from 7 February 2024.
The Star Entertainment Group Limited
Equities
SGR
AU000000SGR6
Casinos & Gaming
|
Delayed
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.565 AUD
|0.00%
|+0.89%
|+9.71%
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+9.71%
|1 057 M $
|+19.73%
|36 857 M $
|-2.51%
|24 095 M $
|-3.50%
|22 764 M $
|+18.41%
|19 559 M $
|+7.57%
|18 401 M $
|-7.47%
|9 222 M $
|-10.45%
|8 867 M $
|-2.84%
|7 920 M $
|+17.42%
|7 780 M $
