Equities
Australia
Australian Stock Exchange
The Star Entertainment Group Limited
News
Summary
SGR
AU000000SGR6
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
(SGR)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange -
02/16 09:26:54 pm
3.59
AUD
-2.97%
05:47p
Crown Resorts loss widens as pandemic, regulatory costs weigh
RE
04:43p
STAR ENTERTAINMENT
: Appendix 4D & 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
02/14
China Star Entertainment to Extend Executive's Repayment of $64 Million Loan
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
Transcript : The Star Entertainment Group Limited, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 17, 2022
02/16/2022 | 05:45pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Thank you for standing by, and welcome to The Star Entertainment Group Limited Half Year Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Matt...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
05:47p
Crown Resorts loss widens as pandemic, regulatory costs weigh
RE
04:43p
STAR ENTERTAINMENT
: Appendix 4D & 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
PU
02/14
China Star Entertainment to Extend Executive's Repayment of $64 Million Loan
MT
02/06
Banks weigh on Australia shares as ANZ outlook disappoints
RE
02/06
Australia's Star Entertainment forecasts half-year loss
RE
02/06
Australia's Star Entertainment expects to post half-yearly loss
RE
01/14
Australia regulator expands money laundering probe at casino firm Star
RE
01/13
Money Laundering Regulator Expands Investigation into The Star Entertainment
MT
01/13
Australia shares set to snap third weekly gain on tech slump
RE
01/13
Australia regulator expands money laundering probe at casino firm Star
RE
More news
Financials
AUD
USD
Sales 2022
1 431 M
1 027 M
1 027 M
Net income 2022
30,1 M
21,6 M
21,6 M
Net Debt 2022
1 070 M
768 M
768 M
P/E ratio 2022
118x
Yield 2022
0,67%
Capitalization
3 502 M
2 513 M
2 513 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,20x
EV / Sales 2023
2,18x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
87,0%
More Financials
Chart THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
11
Last Close Price
3,70 AUD
Average target price
4,37 AUD
Spread / Average Target
18,2%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthias Michael Bekier
Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Harry Theodore
Chief Financial Officer
John Anthony O'Neill
Chairman
Geoff Hogg
Group Executive-Operations
Katie Lahey
Independent Non-Executive Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
THE STAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
-2.72%
2 420
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC
-5.99%
26 175
GALAXY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP LIMITED
13.74%
25 663
EVOLUTION AB
-16.03%
24 881
SANDS CHINA LTD
21.42%
22 872
ARISTOCRAT LEISURE LIMITED
-7.87%
19 240
More Results
