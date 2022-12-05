Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals : Outcome of Board Meeting

.,

EVOtVING WITH NATURf Dt: 05/12/2022 Ref: SSC/VPF/BSE/2022·23/ )06 b -5 BYE-FILING To, To, The General Manager-Listing Department The General Manager-Listing Department BSE Limited The National Stock Exchange of India Limited 25th Floor, P.J. Towers, Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Dalal Street, Fort, Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, MUMBAI- 400 001 Sandra (E), Mumabi- 400 051 Ref: Security Code: 524542 Ref: Symbol: SUKHJITS

Re�: Outcome of the Board Meetini held of date

(Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 12:35 P.M) Pursuant to Regulation30(2)&30(6) to theSEBI (LODR) Regulation. 2015

Re�: Declaration of lnterim Dividend

Dear Sir(s),

The Board of Directors have, in their meeting held today, approved payment of an Interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- (Rs. Eight only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 80 %), for the financial year 2022-23.

Record Date for payment of the said Interim Dividend has been fixed for 13/12/2022 (Tuesday).

The said Interim Dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration to those shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the records of the Company, as on the said Record Date.

You are requested to kindly take note of the same.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For THE SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD