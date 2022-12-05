Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals : Outcome of Board Meeting
12/05/2022 | 02:37am EST
Dt: 05/12/2022
Ref: SSC/VPF/BSE/2022·23/ )06b
To,
The General Manager-Listing Department
BSE Limited
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
25th Floor, P.J. Towers,
Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,
Dalal Street, Fort,
Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,
MUMBAI- 400 001
Sandra (E), Mumabi- 400 051
Ref: Security Code: 524542
Ref: Symbol: SUKHJITS
Re�: Outcome of the Board Meetini held of date
(Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 12:35 P.M) Pursuant to Regulation30(2)&30(6) to theSEBI (LODR) Regulation. 2015
Re�: Declaration of lnterim Dividend
Dear Sir(s),
The Board of Directors have, in their meeting held today, approved payment of an InterimDividend ofRs. 8/-(Rs. Eight only) per equity share of face value of Rs.10/- each(i.e.80 %), for the financial year 2022-23.
Record Date for payment of the said Interim Dividend has been fixed for 13/12/2022 (Tuesday).
The said Interim Dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration to those shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the records of the Company, as on the said Record Date.
You are requested to kindly take note of the same.
Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 07:36:10 UTC.