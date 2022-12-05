Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    524542   INE450E01011

THE SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LIMITED

(524542)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
425.70 INR   -0.54%
02:37aSukhjit Starch & Chemicals : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
11/30Sukhjit Starch Board to Consider Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
11/05The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals : Outcome of Board Meeting

12/05/2022 | 02:37am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

.,

THE SUl.,(HJIT

STARCH AND CHEMICALS

LIMITED

EVOtVING WITH NATURf

Dt: 05/12/2022

Ref: SSC/VPF/BSE/2022·23/ )06 b

-5

BYE-FILING

To,

To,

The General Manager-Listing Department

The General Manager-Listing Department

BSE Limited

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

25th Floor, P.J. Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Dalal Street, Fort,

Plot No. C/1, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex,

MUMBAI- 400 001

Sandra (E), Mumabi- 400 051

Ref: Security Code: 524542

Ref: Symbol: SUKHJITS

Re�: Outcome of the Board Meetini held of date

(Meeting commenced at 11:30 A.M and concluded at 12:35 P.M) Pursuant to Regulation30(2)&30(6) to theSEBI (LODR) Regulation. 2015

Re�: Declaration of lnterim Dividend

Dear Sir(s),

The Board of Directors have, in their meeting held today, approved payment of an Interim Dividend of Rs. 8/- (Rs. Eight only) per equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each (i.e. 80 %), for the financial year 2022-23.

Record Date for payment of the said Interim Dividend has been fixed for 13/12/2022 (Tuesday).

The said Interim Dividend shall be paid within a period of 30 days from the date of declaration to those shareholders of the Company whose names appear in the records of the Company, as on the said Record Date.

You are requested to kindly take note of the same.

Thanking You,

Yours Faithfully,

For THE SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LTD

Kuldip Krishan Sardana

Digitally signed by Kuldip Krishan Sardana

Date: 2022.12.05 12:36:17 +05'30'

KULDIP KRISHAN SARDANA (Managing Director)

ISO 9001:200 Certified

& FSSC:22000 Company

SARAI ROAD, PHAGWARA

T

+911824 468800 ,

260314

DISTTT. KAPURTHALA

F

+911824 261669,

262077

PUNJAB 144 401, INDIA

E

SUKHJIT@SUKHJITGROUP.COM

WWW.SUKHJITGROUP.COM

CIN : L15321P81944PlC001925

Disclaimer

Sukhjit Starch and Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2022 07:36:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LIMITED
02:37aSukhjit Starch & Chemicals : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
11/30Sukhjit Starch Board to Consider Interim Dividend for Fiscal 2023
MT
11/05The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
08/13The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter E..
CI
06/20Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals to Temporarily Close Phagwara Plant in India
MT
06/20The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited Announces Intimation for Temporary Shutdown of P..
CI
06/14Sukhjit Starch Commissions Hydrogen Generating Plant from Biogas
MT
05/30The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter ..
CI
02/11The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited Approves Interim Dividend for the Financial Year..
CI
02/08Crisil Assigns A Rating on Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals' Long-Term Bank Financing; Outloo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 615 M 143 M 143 M
Net income 2022 728 M 8,95 M 8,95 M
Net Debt 2022 2 125 M 26,1 M 26,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 1,89%
Capitalization 6 650 M 81,7 M 81,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,84x
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 1 266
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart THE SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kuldeep Krishan Sardana Managing Director & Executive Director
Madan Gopal Sharma Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Manjoo Sardana Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
S.D. Patel CTO & Group Senior VP
Aman Setia Secretary, VP-Finance & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SUKHJIT STARCH & CHEMICALS LIMITED34.25%82
SIME DARBY PLANTATION19.68%7 086
IOI CORPORATION3.75%5 470
AAK AB (PUBL.)-9.01%4 442
GOLDEN AGRI-RESOURCES LTD16.33%2 668
FIRST RESOURCES LIMITED0.00%1 750