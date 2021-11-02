Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares
(Translation)
November 1, 2021
The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.
Takanori Ono, President
9303 (Listed on 1st section of TSE)
Akihiko Hoshino,
Executive Officer,General Manager,
Finance & Accounting Department
Tel: +81-6-6444-1183
Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares
（Acquisition of treasury shares based on Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan）
The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces the status of acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of article 165, paragraph 3 of the Act .
(1)
Type of shares acquired
Common shares of the Company
(2)
Total number of shares acquired
220,100 shares
(3)
Total acquisition value
399,902,000 yen
(4) Acquisition period
From October 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021
(on a trade basis)
(5) Method of acquisition
Market Purchase
(Reference)
1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on May 13, 2021
(1) Details of treasury shares acquisition
a. Type of shares to be acquired
Common shares of the Company
b. Total number of shares to be acquired
Up to 1,500,000 shares (maximum)
(1.83% of total number of shares issued (excluding
treasury shares))
c. Total amount of costs to be acquired
Up to 2,500,000,000 yen (maximum)
d. Acquisition period
From May 14, 2021 to March 11, 2022
e. Method of acquisition
Market purchase
(2) Details of treasury shares retirement
a. Type of shares to be retired
Common shares of the Company
b. Total number of shares to be retired
All the common shares to be acquired pursuant to
(1) above
c. Scheduled date of retirement
March 31, 2022
2. Total number of treasury shares acquired pursuant to the abovementioned Board of Directors resolution (as of October 31, 2021)
