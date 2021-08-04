Log in
    9303   JP3407000003

THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.

(9303)
  Report
Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares

08/04/2021 | 12:16am EDT
(Translation)

August 2, 2021

To whom it may concern,

Company name:

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Takanori Ono, President

Security ID Code:

9303 (Listed on 1st section of TSE)

Reference:

Akihiko Hoshino,

Executive Officer,General Manager,

Finance & Accounting Department

Tel: +81-6-6444-1183

Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares

Acquisition of treasury shares based on Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces the status of acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of article 165, paragraph 3 of the Act .

(1)

Type of shares acquired

Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares acquired

251,200 shares

(3)

Total acquisition value

399,927,100 yen

(4) Acquisition period

From July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021(on a trade

basis)

(5) Method of acquisition

Market Purchase

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on May 13, 2021

(1) Details of treasury shares acquisition

a. Type of shares to be acquired

Common shares of the Company

b. Total number of shares to be acquired

Up to 1,500,000 shares (maximum)

(1.83% of total number of shares issued (excluding

treasury shares))

c. Total amount of costs to be acquired

Up to 2,500,000,000 yen (maximum)

d. Acquisition period

From May 14, 2021 to March 11, 2022

e. Method of acquisition

Market purchase

(2) Details of treasury shares retirement

a. Type of shares to be retired

Common shares of the Company

b. Total number of shares to be retired

All the common shares to be acquired pursuant to

(1) above

c. Scheduled date of retirement

March 31, 2022

2. Total number of treasury shares acquired pursuant to the abovementioned Board of Directors resolution (as of July 31, 2021)

(1)

Total number of shares acquired

581,800 shares

(2)

Total acquisition value

899,668,700 yen

-END-

Disclaimer

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co. Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 04:15:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
