Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Translation) August 2, 2021 To whom it may concern, Company name: The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. Representative: Takanori Ono, President Security ID Code: 9303 (Listed on 1st section of TSE) Reference: Akihiko Hoshino, Executive Officer,General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department Tel: +81-6-6444-1183

Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares

（Acquisition of treasury shares based on Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan）

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces the status of acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of article 165, paragraph 3 of the Act .

(1) Type of shares acquired Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares acquired 251,200 shares (3) Total acquisition value 399,927,100 yen (4) Acquisition period From July 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021(on a trade basis) (5) Method of acquisition Market Purchase

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on May 13, 2021