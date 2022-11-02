Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9303   JP3407000003

THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.

(9303)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:14 2022-11-02 am EDT
2030.00 JPY   +0.05%
12:50aSumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
10/04Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
10/03Tranche Update on The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 13, 2022.
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares

11/02/2022 | 12:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Translation)

November 1, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company name: The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.

Representative: Takanori Ono, President

Security ID Code: 9303 (Prime Market of TSE)

Reference: Akihiko Hoshino, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager,

Finance & Accounting Department Tel: +81-6-6444-1183

Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares

Acquisition of treasury shares based on Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces the status of acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of article 165, paragraph 3 of the Act .

(1)

Type of shares acquired

Common shares of the Company

(2)

Total number of shares acquired

246,200 shares

(3)

Total acquisition value

499,952,200 yen

(4) Acquisition period

From October 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022

(on a trade basis)

(5) Method of acquisition

Market Purchase

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on May 13, 2022

(1) Details of treasury shares acquisition

a. Type of shares to be acquired

Common shares of the Company

b. Total number of shares to be acquired

Up to 1,500,000 shares (maximum)

(1.86% of total number of shares issued (excluding

treasury shares))

c. Total amount of costs to be acquired

Up to 3,000,000,000 yen (maximum)

d. Acquisition period

From May 16, 2022 to February 28, 2023

e. Method of acquisition

Market purchase

1

(2) Details of treasury shares retirement

a. Type of shares to be retired

Common shares of the Company

b. Total number of shares to be retired

All the common shares to be acquired pursuant to

(1) above

c. Scheduled date of retirement

March 31, 2023

2. Total number of treasury shares acquired pursuant to the abovementioned Board of Directors resolution (as of October 31, 2022)

(1)

Total number of shares acquired

1,161,600 shares

(2)

Total acquisition value

2,447,744,900 yen

-END-

2

Disclaimer

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 04:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.
12:50aSumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
10/04Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
10/03Tranche Update on The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on M..
CI
09/30Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice Regarding Receipt of Dividend from Consolidated Subsidiary
PU
09/29THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for ..
FA
09/01Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
08/14Sumitomo Warehouse : Third Warehouse Construction Project Starts in Laem Chabang, Thailand
PU
07/01Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares
PU
07/01Sumitomo Warehouse : New beanch opens in texas, u.s.a.
PU
07/01Tranche Update on The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on M..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 219 B 1 479 M 1 479 M
Net income 2023 21 833 M 147 M 147 M
Net Debt 2023 36 482 M 246 M 246 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,47x
Yield 2023 4,93%
Capitalization 162 B 1 094 M 1 094 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,91x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 4 511
Free-Float 66,1%
Chart THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 2 029,00 JPY
Average target price 1 987,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target -2,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takanori Ono Executive President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Majima Representative Director & Head-Operations
Shuji Yamaguchi Auditor
Mari Iga Independent Outside Director
Katsunori Sou Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.3.97%1 085
DSV A/S-33.22%30 570
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG-27.51%25 637
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.2.98%4 570
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.8.10%4 514
INPOST S.A.-39.03%3 193