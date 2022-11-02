Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares

(Translation)

November 1, 2022

To whom it may concern,

Company name: The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.

Representative: Takanori Ono, President

Security ID Code: 9303 (Prime Market of TSE)

Reference: Akihiko Hoshino, Managing Executive Officer, General Manager,

Finance & Accounting Department Tel: +81-6-6444-1183

Notice concerning the status of acquisition of Treasury Shares

（Acquisition of treasury shares based on Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan）

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. ("the Company") hereby announces the status of acquisition of treasury shares pursuant to the provisions of article 156 of the Companies Act, as applied mutatis mutandis pursuant to the provisions of article 165, paragraph 3 of the Act .

(1) Type of shares acquired Common shares of the Company (2) Total number of shares acquired 246,200 shares (3) Total acquisition value 499,952,200 yen (4) Acquisition period From October 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022 (on a trade basis) (5) Method of acquisition Market Purchase

(Reference)

1. Details of the resolution at the meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on May 13, 2022

(1) Details of treasury shares acquisition

a. Type of shares to be acquired Common shares of the Company b. Total number of shares to be acquired Up to 1,500,000 shares (maximum) (1.86% of total number of shares issued (excluding treasury shares)) c. Total amount of costs to be acquired Up to 3,000,000,000 yen (maximum) d. Acquisition period From May 16, 2022 to February 28, 2023 e. Method of acquisition Market purchase

