Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice of Convocation of the 146th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

[Translation] Securities Code: 9303 June 8, 2023 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 2, 2023 To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights Takanori Ono President The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. 2-18, Nakanoshima 3-chome, Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 146TH ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS We are pleased to announce the 146th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. (the "Company"). When convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for electronic provision) in electronic format, and posts this information on each of the following websites. The Company's website: https://www.sumitomo-soko.co.jp/ir/meeting.html (in Japanese) Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/9303/teiji/ (in Japanese) Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese) (Please access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website above, enter or search for "Sumitomo Warehouse" in "Issuer Name (Company Name)" or the Company's securities code "9303" in "Code", select "Basic Information" and then "Documents for Public Inspection/PR Information," and check the"Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" under "Filed information available for public inspection"). If you do not attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic means (e.g., via the Internet). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights in accordance with the guidance on pages 3 and 4 by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. 1

Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023 Place: "Conference Room," Festival Suite, 37th Floor,

Nakanoshima Festival Tower

3-18, Nakanoshima 2-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan Agenda: Matters to be reported: Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 146th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) and the Results of Audits on Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors Non-consolidated Financial Statements for the 146th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) Matters to be resolved: Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus Proposal No. 2: Election of Seven Directors Proposal No. 3: Election of One Corporate Auditor We may change the manner to conduct the General Meeting of Shareholders depending on the change of status of infection of COVID-19 and the announcements from the government and other public bodies up until the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders. We kindly ask that you follow any information we may release on the Company's website (https://www.sumitomo-soko.co.jp). In the event of any modification to items for electronic provision, a notice and contents, both before and after the modification, will be posted on each of the aforementioned Internet websites.

Under the amended Companies Act, shareholders are expected, in principle, to access and refer to any of the websites mentioned above, except for the shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents by the record date, to whom the paper-based documents will be delivered. However, for the purpose of this general meeting, we have delivered paper-based documents stating items for electronic provision to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have requested them. 2

Guidance on the Exercise of Voting Rights The right to vote at the general meeting of shareholders is a principal right of shareholders. Please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders. You may exercise your voting rights by one of the following three methods. If you will attend the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Date and Time 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023 Shareholders attending the meeting in person are kindly requested to submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form that is sent together with this Notice of Convocation at the reception desk of the Conference Room. If you will not attend the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Exercising voting rights in writing Voting Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form that is sent together with this Notice of Convocation, and return it by mail so that it arrives no later than the above voting deadline. Exercising voting rights via the Internet Voting Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Please register your approval or disapproval for each proposal no later than the voting deadline. For further information, please see the next page. Matters Relating to Exercise of Voting Rights Shareholders who exercise their voting rights in writing and do not indicate their approval or disapproval of each proposal will be deemed to have indicated their approval of the proposal. When voting rights have been exercised in duplicate in writing and via the Internet, the vote received via the Internet shall be deemed valid. When voting rights have been exercised via the Internet more than once or in duplicate through personal computers, smartphones and mobile phones, the last vote received shall be deemed valid.

Guidance on the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet [Voting by smartphone] You can simply log in to the voting service website without entering your voting rights exercise code and password. Please scan the QR Code printed on the lower right side of the Voting Rights Exercise Form. "QR Code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED. Register your approval or disapproval by following the instructions on the screen.

Please note that exercising voting rights by using "Smart Vote" is available only once.

If you need to change your votes after exercising your voting rights, please access the voting website for a personal computer(*) and log in by using your voting rights exercise code and password printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, and exercise your voting rights again. If you rescan the QR Code, you can access the voting website for a personal computer. [Voting Service Website Address] https://www.web54.net (This website is available in Japanese only.) Please access the voting service website. Enter your voting rights exercise code printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form. Enter your password printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form. Register your approval or disapproval by following the instructions on the screen. The shareholders are requested to bear the fees for connecting with internet service providers and other telecommunication charges to access to the Voting Service Website. If you have any inquiries regarding exercising your voting rights via the Internet, please contact the following: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Stock Transfer Agency Business Planning Department Web Support Phone: 0120-652-031 (toll free within Japan) Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Electronic Voting Platform for Institutional Investors The "Electronic Voting Platform" operated by ICJ, Inc. is available for institutional investors that have applied in advance to use the platform. 4