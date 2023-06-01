Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9303   JP3407000003

THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.

(9303)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-01 am EDT
2194.00 JPY   -0.05%
03:30aSumitomo Warehouse : Notice of Convocation of the 146th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
PU
05/12Sumitomo Warehouse : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/12The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice of Convocation of the 146th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

06/01/2023 | 03:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

[Translation]

Securities Code: 9303

June 8, 2023 Start date of measures for electronic provision: June 2, 2023

To Those Shareholders with Voting Rights

Takanori Ono

President

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.

2-18, Nakanoshima 3-chome,

Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF THE 146TH ORDINARY GENERAL

MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

We are pleased to announce the 146th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. (the "Company").

When convening the Meeting, the Company takes measures for providing information that constitutes the content of reference documents for the general meeting of shareholders, etc. (items for electronic provision) in electronic format, and posts this information on each of the following websites.

The Company's website: https://www.sumitomo-soko.co.jp/ir/meeting.html (in Japanese)

Website for posted informational materials for the general meeting of shareholders: https://d.sokai.jp/9303/teiji/ (in Japanese)

Tokyo Stock Exchange website (Listed Company Search): https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK010010Action.do?Show=Show (in Japanese)

(Please access the Tokyo Stock Exchange website above, enter or search for "Sumitomo Warehouse" in "Issuer Name (Company Name)" or the Company's securities code "9303" in "Code", select "Basic Information" and then "Documents for Public Inspection/PR Information," and check the"Notice of General Shareholders Meeting/Informational Materials for a General Shareholders Meeting" under "Filed information available for public inspection").

If you do not attend the meeting, you may exercise your voting rights in writing or by electronic means (e.g., via the Internet). Please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders and exercise your voting rights in accordance with the guidance on pages 3 and 4 by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

1

  1. Date and Time: 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023
  2. Place:"Conference Room," Festival Suite, 37th Floor,
    Nakanoshima Festival Tower
    3-18, Nakanoshima 2-chome,Kita-ku, Osaka, Japan
  3. Agenda:

Matters to be reported:

  1. Business Report, Consolidated Financial Statements for the 146th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) and the Results of Audits on Consolidated Financial Statements by the Accounting Auditor and the Board of Corporate Auditors
  2. Non-consolidatedFinancial Statements for the 146th Fiscal Term (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Election of Seven Directors

Proposal No. 3: Election of One Corporate Auditor

We may change the manner to conduct the General Meeting of Shareholders depending on the change of status of infection of COVID-19 and the announcements from the government and other public bodies up until the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders. We kindly ask that you follow any information we may release on the Company's website (https://www.sumitomo-soko.co.jp).

  • In the event of any modification to items for electronic provision, a notice and contents, both before and after the modification, will be posted on each of the aforementioned Internet websites.
  • Under the amended Companies Act, shareholders are expected, in principle, to access and refer to any of the websites mentioned above, except for the shareholders who requested the delivery of paper-based documents by the record date, to whom the paper-based documents will be delivered. However, for the purpose of this general meeting, we have delivered paper-based documents stating items for electronic provision to all shareholders, regardless of whether or not they have requested them.

2

Guidance on the Exercise of Voting Rights

The right to vote at the general meeting of shareholders is a principal right of shareholders.

Please exercise your voting rights after reviewing the attached Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders.

You may exercise your voting rights by one of the following three methods.

If you will attend the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Date and Time 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 29, 2023

Shareholders attending the meeting in person are kindly requested to submit the Voting Rights Exercise Form that is sent together with this Notice of Convocation at the reception desk of the Conference Room.

If you will not attend the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Exercising voting rights in writing

Voting Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Please indicate your approval or disapproval of each proposal on the Voting Rights Exercise Form that is sent together with this Notice of Convocation, and return it by mail so that it arrives no later than the above voting deadline.

Exercising voting rights via the Internet

Voting Deadline: 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Please register your approval or disapproval for each proposal no later than the voting deadline. For further information, please see the next page.

Matters Relating to Exercise of Voting Rights

  1. Shareholders who exercise their voting rights in writing and do not indicate their approval or disapproval of each proposal will be deemed to have indicated their approval of the proposal.
  2. When voting rights have been exercised in duplicate in writing and via the Internet, the vote received via the Internet shall be deemed valid.
  3. When voting rights have been exercised via the Internet more than once or in duplicate through personal computers, smartphones and mobile phones, the last vote received shall be deemed valid.

This document has been translated from a part of the Japanese original for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the Japanese original, the original shall prevail. The Company assumes no responsibility for this translation or direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translation.

3

Guidance on the Exercise of Voting Rights via the Internet

[Voting by smartphone]

You can simply log in to the voting service website without entering your voting rights exercise code and password.

  1. Please scan the QR Code printed on the lower right side of the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
    • "QR Code" is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.
  3. Register your approval or disapproval by following the instructions on the screen.
    Please note that exercising voting rights by using "Smart Vote" is available only once.
    If you need to change your votes after exercising your voting rights, please access the voting website for a personal computer(*) and log in by using your voting rights exercise code and password printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form, and exercise your voting rights again.
    • If you rescan the QR Code, you can access the voting website for a personal computer.

[Voting Service Website Address] https://www.web54.net (This website is available in Japanese only.)

  1. Please access the voting service website.
  2. Enter your voting rights exercise code printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
  3. Enter your password printed on the Voting Rights Exercise Form.
  4. Register your approval or disapproval by following the instructions on the screen.

The shareholders are requested to bear the fees for connecting with internet service providers and other telecommunication charges to access to the Voting Service Website.

If you have any inquiries regarding exercising your voting rights via the Internet, please contact the following:

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Stock Transfer Agency Business Planning Department Web Support

Phone: 0120-652-031 (toll free within Japan)

Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Electronic Voting Platform for Institutional Investors

The "Electronic Voting Platform" operated by ICJ, Inc. is available for institutional investors that have applied in advance to use the platform.

4

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

The Company's Three-YearMedium-Term Business Plan, which concludes in FY2022, calls for maintaining an annual dividend of ¥47 per share irrespective of the level of profits, with the aim of continuing to increase dividends during the plan period.

Based on this policy, the Company proposes an annual dividend of ¥100 per share for the current fiscal year, an increase of ¥3 per share over the previous fiscal year's results, and a year-end dividend of ¥50 per share after deducting the interim dividend of ¥50 per share already paid.

As for internal reserves, the Company will appropriate them to investments, etc. to improve its corporate value, and pass them on to shareholders through business development in the future.

1. Matters related to the year-end dividend

  1. Type of the dividend property: Cash
  2. Matters related to and the aggregate amount of the dividend property to be allotted to

shareholders:

Per ordinary share of the Company:

¥50

Total

¥3,969,775,400

  1. Effective date of dividends of surplus: June 30, 2023

2. Other matters related to the appropriation of surplus

  1. Items and the amount of increasing surplus:

General reserves:

¥10,000,000,000

  1. Items and the amount of decreasing surplus:
    Retained earnings brought forward: ¥10,000,000,000

5

Disclaimer

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 07:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.
03:30aSumitomo Warehouse : Notice of Convocation of the 146th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareh..
PU
05/12Sumitomo Warehouse : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2023
PU
05/12The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March..
CI
04/07Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice Regarding Completion of Retirement of Treasury Shares
PU
03/30Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice of Sumitomo Warehouse Group's Fifth Medium-Term Business Plan
PU
03/30THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for ..
FA
02/07Sumitomo Warehouse : Consolidated Financial Results for the Nine Months Ended December 31,..
PU
2022Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice concerning the status and completion of acquisition of Treasur..
PU
2022Tranche Update on The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback Plan announced on M..
CI
2022The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.'s Equity Buyback announced on May 13, 2022, has expire..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 226 B 1 620 M 1 620 M
Net income 2023 23 067 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2023 29 532 M 211 M 211 M
P/E ratio 2023 7,62x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 174 B 1 247 M 1 247 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
EV / Sales 2024 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 4 511
Free-Float 68,5%
Chart THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 2 195,00 JPY
Average target price 2 275,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 3,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Takanori Ono Executive President & Representative Director
Hiroshi Majima Representative Director & Head-Operations
Shuji Yamaguchi Auditor
Mari Iga Independent Outside Director
Katsunori Sou Director & Managing Executive Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.12.16%1 247
DSV A/S22.53%41 619
KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG22.03%34 731
NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS,INC.7.16%5 155
HYUNDAI GLOVIS CO., LTD.4.59%4 863
COMPAÑÍA DE DISTRIBUCIÓN INTEGRAL LOGISTA HOLDINGS, S.A.-1.61%3 282
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer