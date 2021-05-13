Log in
    9303   JP3407000003

THE SUMITOMO WAREHOUSE CO., LTD.

(9303)
  Report
Sumitomo Warehouse : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

05/13/2021 | 03:30am EDT
Consolidated Financial Results

for the Year Ended March 31, 2021[ Japan GAAP ]

May 13, 2021

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd.

Securities code:

9303

Stock exchange listings:

Tokyo

URL:

https://www.sumitomo-soko.co.jp/

Representative:

Takanori Ono, President

Inquiries:

Akihiko Hoshino, Executive Officer, General Manager,

Finance & Accounting Department

Tel:

+81 6 6444 1183

Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned):

June 29, 2021

Dividend payable date (as planned):

June 30, 2021

Annual securities report filing date (as planned):

June 29, 2021

Supplemental material of annual results:

Yes

Convening briefing of annual results:

Yes

(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)

１．Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021(April 1,2020-March31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated operating results

(: year-on-year change)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

192,024

0.2

10,963

(1.2)

13,552

(0.3)

8,454

(5.6)

Year ended March 31, 2020

191,721

3.0

11,101

26.2

13,596

20.4

8,951

29.5

Note: Comprehensive income:

Year ended March 31, 2021: 30,867 million yen； －%

Year ended March 31, 2020: (8,516) million yen； －%

Net income

Diluted net

Net income to

Ordinary income

Operating income

shareholders'

to operating

per share

income per share

to total assets ratio

equity ratio

revenues ratio

Yen

Yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

101.72

101.45

4.8

4.1

5.7

Year ended March 31, 2020

105.74

105.44

5.2

4.2

5.8

Note: Investment profit (loss) on equity method:

Year ended March 31, 2021: 200 million yen

Year ended March 31, 2020: 383 million yen

(2) Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

Net assets

Capital adequacy ratio

Net assets per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

As of March 31, 2021

348,968

196,241

54.1

2,300.99

As of March 31, 2020

318,458

171,976

51.9

1,978.39

Note: Owner's equity

As of March 31, 2021: 188,959 million yen

As of March 31, 2020: 165,291 million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents,

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

end of period

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2021

20,605

(16,366)

(13,116)

25,272

Year ended March 31, 2020

14,975

(17,211)

12,555

34,549

2Dividends

Dividend per share

Total

Ratio of total

Payout ratio

amount of dividends

First

Second

Third

Fiscal

Total

dividend paid

(consolidated)

to net assets

quarter

quarter

quarter

year end

(consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of yen

Year ended March 31, 2020

18.00

29.00

47.00

3,949

44.4

2.3

Year ended March 31, 2021

24.00

24.00

48.00

3,977

47.2

2.2

Year ending March 31, 2022

25.00

25.00

50.00

40.3

(Forecast)

  • The fiscalyear-end dividend per share for the year ended March 31, 2020 consists of ¥19.00 for ordinary dividend and ¥10.00 for 120th anniversary commemorative dividend.

3. Consolidated forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1,2021-March31, 2022)

(: year-on-year change)

Operating revenue

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Net income

owners of parent

per share

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Millions of yen

Yen

Six months

98,000

5.4

6,800

53.1

8,100

39.9

5,300

57.7

64.54

Full year

200,000

4.2

13,500

23.1

15,700

15.8

10,200

20.7

124.21

4. Other

(1) Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries)

    • None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
    1. Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard: None
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Retrospective restatement: None
  4. Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (including treasury stock):

As of March 31, 2021 : 82,886,615 shares

As of March 31, 2020 : 84,386,615 shares

Number of treasury stock:

As of March 31, 2021 : 765,824 shares

As of March 31, 2020 : 838,377 shares

Average number of shares:

Year ended March 31, 2021 : 83,111,655 shares

Year ended March 31, 2020 : 84,654,632 shares

* Status of auditing processes

This Financial Results is not subject to audits by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

* Explanation for the proper use of forecasts and other special instructions

The forecasts are based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. The Company's actual results may differ materially from the forecasts as a result of numerous factors outside of the Company's control.

Consolidated Financial Results

(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Assets

Current assets

Cash and deposits

36,367

27,640

Notes and accounts receivable-trade

21,851

23,003

Real estate for sale

27

20

Work in process

10

3

Other

5,774

6,394

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(121)

(104)

Total current assets

63,911

56,958

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

Buildings and structures, net

77,487

91,521

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

4,875

5,920

Vessels, net

4,261

4,508

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

1,000

1,204

Land

64,048

64,182

Construction in progress

8,239

407

Other, net

3,107

2,685

Total property, plant and equipment

163,020

170,431

Intangible assets

Goodwill

44

26

Leasehold interests in land

5,125

5,140

Software

1,284

1,273

Other

233

186

Total intangible assets

6,687

6,627

Investments and other assets

Investment securities

77,232

107,294

Long-term loans receivable

330

469

Deferred tax assets

535

544

Other

6,993

6,896

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(253)

(252)

Total investments and other assets

84,839

114,952

Total non-current assets

254,547

292,010

Total assets

318,458

348,968

(Millions of yen)

As of March 31, 2020

As of March 31, 2021

Liabilities

Current liabilities

Notes and accounts payable-trade

12,670

14,107

Current portion of bonds payable

5,000

Short-term borrowings

19,747

14,462

Income taxes payable

1,243

2,529

Provision for bonuses

1,823

1,941

Other

7,133

8,059

Total current liabilities

47,619

41,099

Non-current liabilities

Bonds payable

43,000

53,000

Long-term borrowings

25,070

20,101

Deferred tax liabilities

16,271

25,757

Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and

54

60

other officers)

Retirement benefit liability

4,800

3,567

Long-term deposits received

8,076

7,874

Other

1,588

1,266

Total non-current liabilities

98,862

111,627

Total liabilities

146,482

152,726

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

14,922

14,922

Capital surplus

12,115

12,341

Retained earnings

106,514

108,444

Treasury stock

(1,191)

(1,060)

Total shareholders' equity

132,361

134,649

Accumulated other comprehensive income

Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities

31,030

52,086

Foreign currency translation adjustment

2,196

1,434

Remeasurements of defined benefit plans

(298)

788

Total accumulated other comprehensive income

32,929

54,309

Share acquisition rights

294

285

Non-controlling interests

6,391

6,997

Total net assets

171,976

196,241

Total liabilities and net assets

318,458

348,968

  1. Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Consolidated statements of income)

(Millions of yen)

Year ended

Year ended

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2021

Operating revenue

Warehouse income

26,321

26,924

Harbor transportation income

37,506

35,367

International transportation income

41,382

42,226

Land transportation income

39,001

43,478

Shipping income

25,137

21,966

Rent income of warehouse and logistics facilities

5,598

5,716

Real estate lease revenue

10,144

10,102

Other

6,628

6,242

Total operating revenue

191,721

192,024

Operating costs

Cost of sales

118,824

117,686

Personal expenses

22,676

23,499

Rent expenses

10,342

10,346

Taxes and dues

2,221

2,530

Depreciation

7,910

8,656

Other

8,764

8,608

Total operating costs

170,739

171,328

Operating gross profit

20,981

20,695

Selling, general and administrative expenses

Salaries, allowances and welfare expenses

5,425

5,432

Provision for bonuses

367

387

Retirement benefit expenses

198

247

Amortization of goodwill

17

17

Other

3,870

3,647

Total selling, general and administrative expenses

9,880

9,732

Operating income

11,101

10,963

Non-operating income

Interest income

112

59

Dividend income

2,449

2,238

Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method

383

200

Public subsidy

405

Other

421

397

Total non-operating income

3,367

3,302

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

441

399

Foreign exchange losses

122

Donations

115

111

Other

192

202

Total non-operating expenses

871

713

Ordinary income

13,596

13,552

Disclaimer

The Sumitomo Warehouse Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:29:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
