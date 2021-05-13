Sumitomo Warehouse : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

Akihiko Hoshino, Executive Officer, General Manager,
Finance & Accounting Department
Tel:
+81 6 6444 1183
Date of general shareholders' meeting (as planned):
June 29, 2021
Dividend payable date (as planned):
June 30, 2021
Annual securities report filing date (as planned):
June 29, 2021
Supplemental material of annual results:
Yes
Convening briefing of annual results:
Yes
(Figures are rounded down to the nearest million yen)
１．Consolidated financial results for the year ended March 31, 2021(April 1,2020-March31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results
(％: year-on-year change)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Year ended March 31, 2021
192,024
0.2
10,963
(1.2)
13,552
(0.3)
8,454
(5.6)
Year ended March 31, 2020
191,721
3.0
11,101
26.2
13,596
20.4
8,951
29.5
Note: Comprehensive income:
Year ended March 31, 2021: 30,867 million yen； －%
Year ended March 31, 2020: (8,516) million yen； －%
Net income
Diluted net
Net income to
Ordinary income
Operating income
shareholders'
to operating
per share
income per share
to total assets ratio
equity ratio
revenues ratio
Yen
Yen
％
％
％
Year ended March 31, 2021
101.72
101.45
4.8
4.1
5.7
Year ended March 31, 2020
105.74
105.44
5.2
4.2
5.8
Note: Investment profit (loss) on equity method:
Year ended March 31, 2021: 200 million yen
Year ended March 31, 2020: 383 million yen
(2) Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
Net assets
Capital adequacy ratio
Net assets per share
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
％
Yen
As of March 31, 2021
348,968
196,241
54.1
2,300.99
As of March 31, 2020
318,458
171,976
51.9
1,978.39
Note: Owner's equity
As of March 31, 2021: 188,959 million yen
As of March 31, 2020: 165,291 million yen
- 1 -
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents,
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
end of period
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Millions of yen
Year ended March 31, 2021
20,605
(16,366)
(13,116)
25,272
Year ended March 31, 2020
14,975
(17,211)
12,555
34,549
2．Dividends
Dividend per share
Total
Ratio of total
Payout ratio
amount of dividends
First
Second
Third
Fiscal
Total
dividend paid
(consolidated)
to net assets
quarter
quarter
quarter
year end
(consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of yen
％
％
Year ended March 31, 2020
－
18.00
－
29.00
47.00
3,949
44.4
2.3
Year ended March 31, 2021
－
24.00
－
24.00
48.00
3,977
47.2
2.2
Year ending March 31, 2022
－
25.00
－
25.00
50.00
40.3
(Forecast)
The fiscalyear-end dividend per share for the year ended March 31, 2020 consists of ¥19.00 for ordinary dividend and ¥10.00 for 120th anniversary commemorative dividend.
3. Consolidated forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1,2021-March31, 2022)
(％: year-on-year change)
Operating revenue
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Net income
owners of parent
per share
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Millions of yen
％
Yen
Six months
98,000
5.4
6,800
53.1
8,100
39.9
5,300
57.7
64.54
Full year
200,000
4.2
13,500
23.1
15,700
15.8
10,200
20.7
124.21
4. Other
(1) Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries)
None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement
Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard: None
Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Retrospective restatement: None
Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)
Number of issued and outstanding shares (including treasury stock):
As of March 31, 2021 : 82,886,615 shares
As of March 31, 2020 : 84,386,615 shares
Number of treasury stock:
As of March 31, 2021 : 765,824 shares
As of March 31, 2020 : 838,377 shares
Average number of shares:
Year ended March 31, 2021 : 83,111,655 shares
Year ended March 31, 2020 : 84,654,632 shares
* Status of auditing processes
This Financial Results is not subject to audits by certified public accountants or auditing firms.
* Explanation for the proper use of forecasts and other special instructions
The forecasts are based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. The Company's actual results may differ materially from the forecasts as a result of numerous factors outside of the Company's control.
- 2 -
Consolidated Financial Results
(1) Consolidated quarterly balance sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Assets
Current assets
Cash and deposits
36,367
27,640
Notes and accounts receivable-trade
21,851
23,003
Real estate for sale
27
20
Work in process
10
3
Other
5,774
6,394
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(121)
(104)
Total current assets
63,911
56,958
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
Buildings and structures, net
77,487
91,521
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
4,875
5,920
Vessels, net
4,261
4,508
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
1,000
1,204
Land
64,048
64,182
Construction in progress
8,239
407
Other, net
3,107
2,685
Total property, plant and equipment
163,020
170,431
Intangible assets
Goodwill
44
26
Leasehold interests in land
5,125
5,140
Software
1,284
1,273
Other
233
186
Total intangible assets
6,687
6,627
Investments and other assets
Investment securities
77,232
107,294
Long-term loans receivable
330
469
Deferred tax assets
535
544
Other
6,993
6,896
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(253)
(252)
Total investments and other assets
84,839
114,952
Total non-current assets
254,547
292,010
Total assets
318,458
348,968
- 3 -
(Millions of yen)
As of March 31, 2020
As of March 31, 2021
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Notes and accounts payable-trade
12,670
14,107
Current portion of bonds payable
5,000
－
Short-term borrowings
19,747
14,462
Income taxes payable
1,243
2,529
Provision for bonuses
1,823
1,941
Other
7,133
8,059
Total current liabilities
47,619
41,099
Non-current liabilities
Bonds payable
43,000
53,000
Long-term borrowings
25,070
20,101
Deferred tax liabilities
16,271
25,757
Provision for retirement benefits for directors (and
54
60
other officers)
Retirement benefit liability
4,800
3,567
Long-term deposits received
8,076
7,874
Other
1,588
1,266
Total non-current liabilities
98,862
111,627
Total liabilities
146,482
152,726
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
14,922
14,922
Capital surplus
12,115
12,341
Retained earnings
106,514
108,444
Treasury stock
(1,191)
(1,060)
Total shareholders' equity
132,361
134,649
Accumulated other comprehensive income
Valuation difference on available-for-sale securities
31,030
52,086
Foreign currency translation adjustment
2,196
1,434
Remeasurements of defined benefit plans
(298)
788
Total accumulated other comprehensive income
32,929
54,309
Share acquisition rights
294
285
Non-controlling interests
6,391
6,997
Total net assets
171,976
196,241
Total liabilities and net assets
318,458
348,968
- 4 -
Consolidated statements of income and consolidated statements of comprehensive income (Consolidated statements of income)
(Millions of yen)
Year ended
Year ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2021
Operating revenue
Warehouse income
26,321
26,924
Harbor transportation income
37,506
35,367
International transportation income
41,382
42,226
Land transportation income
39,001
43,478
Shipping income
25,137
21,966
Rent income of warehouse and logistics facilities
5,598
5,716
Real estate lease revenue
10,144
10,102
Other
6,628
6,242
Total operating revenue
191,721
192,024
Operating costs
Cost of sales
118,824
117,686
Personal expenses
22,676
23,499
Rent expenses
10,342
10,346
Taxes and dues
2,221
2,530
Depreciation
7,910
8,656
Other
8,764
8,608
Total operating costs
170,739
171,328
Operating gross profit
20,981
20,695
Selling, general and administrative expenses
Salaries, allowances and welfare expenses
5,425
5,432
Provision for bonuses
367
387
Retirement benefit expenses
198
247
Amortization of goodwill
17
17
Other
3,870
3,647
Total selling, general and administrative expenses
9,880
9,732
Operating income
11,101
10,963
Non-operating income
Interest income
112
59
Dividend income
2,449
2,238
Share of profit of entities accounted for using equity method
The Sumitomo Warehouse Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 07:29:04 UTC.