Sumitomo Warehouse : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash flows from Cash and cash equivalents, operating activities investing activities financing activities end of period Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Millions of yen Year ended March 31, 2021 20,605 (16,366) (13,116) 25,272 Year ended March 31, 2020 14,975 (17,211) 12,555 34,549

2．Dividends

Dividend per share Total Ratio of total Payout ratio amount of dividends First Second Third Fiscal Total dividend paid (consolidated) to net assets quarter quarter quarter year end (consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Millions of yen ％ ％ Year ended March 31, 2020 － 18.00 － 29.00 47.00 3,949 44.4 2.3 Year ended March 31, 2021 － 24.00 － 24.00 48.00 3,977 47.2 2.2 Year ending March 31, 2022 － 25.00 － 25.00 50.00 40.3 (Forecast)

The fiscal year-end dividend per share for the year ended March 31, 2020 consists of ¥19.00 for ordinary dividend and ¥10.00 for 120th anniversary commemorative dividend.

3. Consolidated forecasts for the year ending March 31, 2022 (April 1,2021-March31, 2022)

(％: year-on-year change)

Operating revenue Operating income Ordinary income Profit attributable to Net income owners of parent per share Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Millions of yen ％ Yen Six months 98,000 5.4 6,800 53.1 8,100 39.9 5,300 57.7 64.54 Full year 200,000 4.2 13,500 23.1 15,700 15.8 10,200 20.7 124.21

4. Other

(1) Material changes in subsidiaries during this period (Changes in scope of consolidations resulting from change in subsidiaries)

None Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and retrospective restatement Changes in accounting policies based on revisions of accounting standard: None Changes in accounting policies other than ones based on revisions of accounting standard: None Changes in accounting estimates: None Retrospective restatement: None Number of issued and outstanding shares (common stock)

Number of issued and outstanding shares (including treasury stock):

As of March 31, 2021 : 82,886,615 shares

As of March 31, 2020 : 84,386,615 shares

Number of treasury stock:

As of March 31, 2021 : 765,824 shares

As of March 31, 2020 : 838,377 shares

Average number of shares:

Year ended March 31, 2021 : 83,111,655 shares

Year ended March 31, 2020 : 84,654,632 shares

* Status of auditing processes

This Financial Results is not subject to audits by certified public accountants or auditing firms.

* Explanation for the proper use of forecasts and other special instructions

The forecasts are based on information currently available and certain assumptions judged to be reasonable. The Company's actual results may differ materially from the forecasts as a result of numerous factors outside of the Company's control.