Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice Regarding Completion of Retirement of Treasury Shares

(Translation) April 5, 2021 To whom it may concern, Company name: The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. Representative: Takanori Ono, President Security ID Code: 9303 (Listed on 1st section of TSE) Reference: Akihiko Hoshino, Executive Officer, General Manager, Finance & Accounting Department Tel: +81-6-6444-1183

Notice Regarding Completion of Retirement of Treasury Shares

The Company announced that it completed the retirement of treasury shares in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan, as resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 6, 2020.

1. Type of shares retired Common shares of the Company 2. Number of shares retired 1,500,000 shares 3. Date of retirement March 31, 2021

(Reference)

Status of the possession of treasury shares after retirement on March 31, 2021

Total number of issued shares after retirement (including treasury shares) 82,886,615 shares