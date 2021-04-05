Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice Regarding Completion of Retirement of Treasury Shares
April 5, 2021
Notice Regarding Completion of Retirement of Treasury Shares
The Company announced that it completed the retirement of treasury shares in accordance with Article 178 of the Companies Act of Japan, as resolved at the meeting of the Board of Directors held on November 6, 2020.
1. Type of shares retired
Common shares of the Company
2.
Number of shares retired
1,500,000 shares
3.
Date of retirement
March 31, 2021
(Reference)
Status of the possession of treasury shares after retirement on March 31, 2021
Total number of issued shares after retirement (including treasury shares) 82,886,615 shares
