Sumitomo Warehouse : Notice on Establishment of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

(Translation) April 1, 2021 To whom it may concern, Company name: The Sumitomo Warehouse Co., Ltd. Representative: Takanori Ono, President Security ID Code: 9303 (Listed on 1st section of TSE) Reference: Akira Sakaguchi Executive Officer, General Manager, General Affairs Department Tel: +81-6-6444-1181

Notice on Establishment of Nomination and Remuneration Committee

The Company has established a Nomination and Remuneration Committee (hereinafter referred to as "the Committee") as a voluntary advisory body to the Board of Directors as follows.

1. Purpose of establishment

The Committee was established as a voluntary advisory body to the Board of Directors to increase the objectivity and transparency of nomination and remuneration decision -making procedures and further enhance the corporate governance system by obtaining additional involvement and advice from outside directors on matters related to the nomination and remuneration of directors and corporate auditors.

2. Role of the Committee

The Committee will deliberate matters related to the nomination and remuneration of directors and corporate auditors in accordance with consultation from the Board of Directors, and return t he results to the Board of Directors.

3. Composition of the Committee

The Committee will be composed of the President and outside directors. The three current members are the President and two outside directors, with outside directors making up a majority of the members.

4. Date of establishment April 1, 2021