Swatch : ASSEMBLEA GENERALE ORDINARIA DEGLI AZIONISTI

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held in accordance with Article 12 ff of the Articles of Association and Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

In accordance with Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Board of Directors has decided again to hold the Ordinary General Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders. The Ordinary General Meeting will be limited to the statutory meeting with a reduced number of executive bodies, employees of the company and the independent voting rights representative. Regarding the possibility to grant powers of attorney and instructions to the independent voting rights representative, please refer to the section 'Organizational Notes' on the last page of the agenda.