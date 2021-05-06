Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. The Swatch Group SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UHR   CH0012255151

THE SWATCH GROUP SA

(UHR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 05/06 05:11:28 am
286.4 CHF   +0.46%
04:45aSWATCH  : Jaquet Droz at the Milan Museum of Culture
PU
04/27SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Fall as Afternoon Recovery Bid Fades
MT
04/27WISEKEY INTERNATIONAL  : to Launch NFT Auction of Swatch Wristwatch
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Swatch : Jaquet Droz at the Milan Museum of Culture

05/06/2021 | 04:45am EDT
When the Milan Museum of Culture (MUDEC) asked Jaquet Droz to join its show 'Robot. The Human Project' the brand brought out Pierre Jaquet-Droz's 250-year-old automatons.

Something magical happens when the past meets the present and dreams come true. That is why Jaquet Droz was asked to be part of a rare exhibition called 'Robot - The Human Project' opening in Milan on May 1st, 2021.

Why is the show such a rare treat? Because it will be one of the only shows in the world to chronicle our fascination with making androids come alive. From centuries-old automatons to our more recent robots, the vision of creating human-like mechanical 'others' has never changed. Nor has the desire to make them seem as human as possible, from their facial expressions and movements to intelligence, which remains 'artificial.'

Pierre Jaquet-Droz had the same vision 250 years ago when he crafted his first automatons. Shown in La Chaux-de-Fonds in 1774, his piece 'The Writer, The Draughtsman and The Musician' marked the historic turning point when automatons became androids. They also turned Jaquet-Droz into a legend among the royal courts throughout Europe. Even to this day, they serve as never-ending inspiration for the firm's handcrafted timepieces.

MUDEC (Museo delle culture) included Jaquet Droz as a testament to its contribution to this epic journey. As part of its participation, Jaquet Droz granted permission to loan some of its most treasured automatons: a singing bird (1790), an animated birdcage (1780), a singing bird pocket watch (1785) and The Poet (2018).

Showing through August 1st, 2021, 'Robot - The Human Project' is equal parts fascination, inspiration, imagination and artistry in an interactive setting guaranteed to satisfy the curiosity of anyone interested in The Art of Astonishment, still showcased by Jaquet Droz to this day.

Disclaimer

The Swatch Group AG published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 08:44:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 086 M 7 757 M 7 757 M
Net income 2021 561 M 615 M 615 M
Net cash 2021 1 950 M 2 134 M 2 134 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,8x
Yield 2021 2,02%
Capitalization 14 598 M 15 980 M 15 978 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 32 424
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart THE SWATCH GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
The Swatch Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SWATCH GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 287,25 CHF
Last Close Price 285,10 CHF
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 0,75%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georges Nicolas Hayek Chairman-Management Board & Director
Thierry Kenel Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Nayla Hayek Chairman
Calogero Polizzi Head-Information Technology
Ernst Tanner Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SWATCH GROUP SA18.05%15 980
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.66%382 095
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL21.82%134 524
ESSILORLUXOTTICA9.01%73 061
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA15.98%58 817
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED13.51%48 537