THE SWATCH GROUP SA

THE SWATCH GROUP SA

(UHR)
Swatch : Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

04/06/2021 | 02:56am EDT
The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders will be held in accordance with Article 12 ff of the Articles of Association and Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) on Tuesday May 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., in Biel/Bienne, Switzerland.

In accordance with Article 27 of the Ordinance 3 on Measures to Combat the Coronavirus (COVID-19) the Board of Directors has decided again to hold the Ordinary General Meeting without the physical presence of the shareholders. The Ordinary General Meeting will be limited to the statutory meeting with a reduced number of executive bodies, employees of the company and the independent voting rights representative. Regarding the possibility to grant powers of attorney and instructions to the independent voting rights representative, please refer to the section 'Organizational Notes' on the last page of the agenda.

Disclaimer

The Swatch Group AG published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 7 091 M 7 566 M 7 566 M
Net income 2021 567 M 605 M 605 M
Net cash 2021 1 921 M 2 050 M 2 050 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 2,01%
Capitalization 14 149 M 15 118 M 15 096 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,72x
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 32 424
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart THE SWATCH GROUP SA
Duration : Period :
The Swatch Group SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SWATCH GROUP SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 287,00 CHF
Last Close Price 276,90 CHF
Spread / Highest target 30,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Georges Nicolas Hayek Chairman-Management Board & Director
Thierry Kenel Chief Financial Officer & Head-Investor Relations
Nayla Hayek Chairman
Calogero Polizzi Head-Information Technology
Ernst Tanner Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SWATCH GROUP SA14.66%15 118
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON SE11.90%340 276
HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL8.75%118 197
ESSILORLUXOTTICA8.54%71 338
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA15.01%55 608
ANTA SPORTS PRODUCTS LIMITED6.27%45 404
