THE SWATCH GROUP SA

(UHR)
Swatch : shuts down some technology systems after cyberattack

09/29/2020 | 05:14am EDT
Swatch Group shut down some of its technology systems after detecting a cyberattack over the weekend, the world's biggest watchmaker said on Tuesday.

"Swatch Group confirms that it has identified clear signs of a developing cyber-attack on some of its IT systems during the weekend," the company said in an emailed statement, confirming a report by Swiss news agency AWP.

A shutdown of some of its systems -- which the group conducted on a precautionary basis -- had affected some of its operations, Swatch said, without specifying which operations were affected. "The situation will return to normal as soon as possible," it said.

(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael Shields)

