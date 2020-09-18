Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc.    SWZ

THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND INC.

(SWZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Swiss Helvetia Fund : Announces New Location For 2020 Annual Meeting Of Stockholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/18/2020 | 10:00am EDT

THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC. ANNOUNCES

RESULTS OF THE 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

Press Release - For Immediate Release

New York, New York-September 16, 2020

The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (NYSE: SWZ), a non-diversified registered closed-end investment company (the "Fund"), announced today that the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders was held as scheduled and concluded. Based upon the voting results, 1) Andrew Dakos, Richard Dayan, Phillip F. Goldstein, Gerald Hellerman and Moritz A. Sell were elected as Directors to serve for a one-year term until the next annual meeting of stockholders and until his respective successor is duly elected and qualifies and 2) stockholders ratified the selection by the Fund's Board of Directors of Tait, Weller & Baker, LLP as the Fund's independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2020.

* * * * *

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc.

The Fund (www.swzfund.com) is a non-diversified,closed-end investment company seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies. Its shares are listed on the NYSE under the symbol "SWZ." The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing generally in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities that are traded on a Swiss stock exchange, traded at the pre-bourse level of one or more Swiss stock exchanges, traded through a market maker or traded over the counter in Switzerland. The Fund also may invest in Swiss equity and equity-linked securities of Swiss companies that are traded on other major European stock exchanges.

Closed-end funds, unlike open-end funds, are not continuously offered. Typically, shares of closed-end funds are sold in the open market through a stock exchange. Shares of closed-end funds frequently trade at a discount to net asset value. The price of the Fund's shares is determined by a number of factors, several of which are beyond the control of the Fund. Therefore, the Fund cannot predict whether its shares will trade at, below or above net asset value.

The Fund is managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.

About Schroder Investment Management North America Inc.

Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. and Schroder Investment Management North America Limited, investment advisors registered with the U.S. SEC, are units of Schroders plc (SDR.L), a global asset management company with approximately $649.6 billion in assets

under management as of June 30, 2020. Schroder's clients include major financial institutions including banks and insurance companies, as well as local and public authorities, public and private pension funds, endowments and foundations, intermediaries and advisors, as well as high net worth individuals and retail investors. The firm has built one of the largest networks of offices of any dedicated asset management company with more than 500 portfolio managers and analysts covering the world's investment markets, offering a comprehensive range of products and services.

Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. provides asset management products and services to clients in the U.S. and Canada. Schroder Investment Management North America Inc. is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Schroders plc, a U.K. public company with shares listed on the London Stock Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Fund's shares in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the laws of such state or jurisdiction.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2020 13:59:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND INC.
10:00aSWISS HELVETIA FUND : Announces New Location For 2020 Annual Meeting Of Stockhol..
PU
09/16THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC. : Announces Results Of The 2020 Annual Meeting Of ..
PR
09/11THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC. : Declares Quarterly Distribution Of $0.1404 Per S..
PR
09/11SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
08/31THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC. : Announces New Location For 2020 Annual Meeting O..
PR
07/01SWISS HELVETIA FUND : Announces Estimated Distribution Sources
PU
07/01SWISS HELVETIA FUND : Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.1404 Per Share
PU
07/01SWISS HELVETIA FUND : Announces Estimated Distribution Sources
AQ
06/10THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC. : Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.1404 Per S..
PR
03/12SWISS HELVETIA FUND : Declares Quarterly Distribution of $0.1404 per share
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2,66 M - -
Net income 2019 25,1 M - -
Net cash 2019 0,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 4,44x
Yield 2019 1,67%
Capitalization 114 M 114 M -
EV / Sales 2018 10,9x
EV / Sales 2019 41,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND INC.
Duration : Period :
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Dakos Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Antonucci Chief Financial Officer
Moritz A. Sell Lead Independent Director
Gerald Hellerman Director
Phillip Franklin Goldstein Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND INC.2.14%114
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-25.36%5 883
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-4.31%3 305
JASMINE BROADBAND INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-1.03%2 464
GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC.-28.04%2 221
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-35.16%1 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group