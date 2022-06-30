Swiss Helvetia Fund : Notification of Sources of Distribution Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

For immediate release

THE SWISS HELVETIA FUND, INC.

Notification of Sources of Distribution

Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Important Information Regarding Your Quarterly Distribution

June 30, 2022 - As previously announced, on June 30, 2022, The Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") paid a quarterly distribution of $0.1665 per share of the Fund's common stock to all stockholders of record as of June 21, 2022, pursuant to the Fund's managed distribution plan (the "Plan").

As a general matter, the amount of the Fund's distributable income depends on the aggregate gains and losses realized by the Fund during the Fund's entire fiscal year. Distributions may consist of net investment income, capital gains and return of capital but the character of these distributions cannot be determined until after the end of the Fund's fiscal year. However, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the terms of the Plan, the Fund may be required to indicate the source of each distribution to its stockholders. The following table sets forth the estimated sources of the current distribution and of the cumulative distributions paid during the 2022 fiscal year from the sources indicated in the table. All amounts in the following table are expressed on a per common share basis and as a percentage of the distribution amount.

DISTRIBUTION ESTIMATES Current Distribution 2022 Fiscal Year* Per Share % of Per Share % of the 2022 Amount Current Amount Distributions Distribution Net Investment Income $0.10269 61.68% $0.14136 42.45% Net Realized Short-Term Capital Gains $0.00000 0.00% $0.00000 0.00% Net Realized Long-Term Capital Gains $0.06381 38.32% $0.10230 30.72% Return of Capital (or other Capital Source) $0.00000 0.00% $0.08934 26.83% TOTAL $0.1665 100.00% $0.3330 100.00%

The Fund's 2022 fiscal year began on January 1, 2022.

You should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution or from the terms of the Fund's Plan. The Fund estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of your distribution may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in the Fund is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income". The amounts and sources of distributions reported in this Notice are only estimates, are likely to change over time, and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for accounting and tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the entirety of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The amounts and sources of estimated distributions may be subject to additional adjustments.

THE FUND WILL SEND YOU A FORM 1099-DIV FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR THAT WILL TELL YOU HOW TO REPORT THESE DISTRIBUTIONS FOR FEDERAL INCOME TAX PURPOSES.

-1-