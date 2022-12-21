Taganrog Boiler Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik : Innovative equipment has been put into operation in “Krasny Kotelshchik”

The Taganrog Boiler-Making Works "Krasny Kotelshchik" (TKZ) has commissioned automatic injection moulding machine intended for fabrication of polymer items by injection moulding method. This machine is able to replace two physically worn and obsolete die casting machines, which were previously operated in the Works.

New injection moulding machine allows fabrication of tailor-made plastic items of various shapes and dimensions. Protection caps of 10 to 325 mm in diameter and protection plugs of 10 to 425 mm in diameter are produced for the needs of "Krasny Kotelshchik". These items are parts of the equipment to be shipped and required for protection of TKZ materials from dust and moisture ingress during transportation to Customers.

High performance rate and top quality plastic moulding in large volumes fully satisfy the Works demand and are distinctive characteristics of this innovative equipment purchased by "Krasny Kotelshchik" under the Investment Program. This project has an important financial aspect - no need to carry out unscheduled maintenance and repair of two worn injection moulding machines and significant electric power saving thanks to modern energy saving technologies.

New injection moulding machine features high response speed, stable operation, accurate control and user-friendly interface. Because of that, it takes less than one week to train the operating personnel. After the training is completed, operator is able to fabricate items on his own with possibility to automatically save the required settings and have full monitoring of the manufacturing process.