Taganrog Boiler Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik : “Krasny Kotelshchik” ensures erection supervision of equipment of its own manufacturing

The new equipment is installed in the existing CHPP boiler cell that is size-restricted. At the moment, the boiler erection readiness is 45%. In particular, its carcass, the convection shaft water walls, the convection and platen superheaters, the feed-water economizer, the drum and the burner system have been erected. The furnace water walls, the roof superheater, the gas and air ducts are being installed.





Erection of the boiler unit made by "Krasny Kotelshchik" is planned to complete in the third quarter of 2022. Later on, its pre-commissioning, tests and commissioning will be performed, in which the specialists of the Taganrog enterprise will also take part. At the same time, they will brief the operation personnel of Permskaya CHPP-9.

After the planned work is completed, the plant will receive efficient equipment that can operate in the context of high seismic effects - 7 on the MSK scale (an earthquake intensity scale used in Russia). The modern environmental requirements will be met with minimum quantity of draft equipment.

The design also provides for the usage of a new TKZ development - a system for predictive control of the boiler heating surfaces physical state. It is designed to inform the CHPP personnel about critical deviations in the equipment operation and that service life of an assembly is run out.

Replacement of the boiler unit of Plant No.9, which ran out its service life, by a modern boiler with a higher capacity is a part of the large-scale project on refurbishing Permskaya CHPP-9. The project is implemented within the state program of modernizing thermal power plants under the capacity delivery agreements ("CDA-barcode") with the participation of Russian companies.

The main goal of the work performed is to increase a capacity of the CHPP demanded by the consumers and to improve its efficiency. Permskaya CHPP-9 is one of the main heat sources for Perm's left-bank part and is responsible for power supply for the local petroleum refinery, as well as it influences the well-being of inhabitants of the whole Kama river area, development in this region of the social sphere, housing construction, etc.