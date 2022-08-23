Log in
Taganrog Boiler Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik : "Krasny Kotelshchik" is going to manufacture large volumes of equipment for Iriklinskaya CPP

08/23/2022 | 06:06am EDT
Iriklinskaya CPP, being the most powerful electric station in the Southern Urals (a part of JSC "Inter RAO - Electrogeneratsiya") is to receive two sets of high-pressure heaters produced by Taganrog Boiler-Making Works "Krasny Kotelshchik" (TKZ). The large volume of equipment is to be designed and manufactured by TKZ technical specialists on a step-by-step basis before the end of 2023.

The scope of delivery includes six HPH-550 high-pressure heaters complete with fast-acting safety devices. They are effective in protecting heaters from overfilling, if the condensate level is exceeded inside the heater. This helps to avoid feed water injection into the turbine.

HPH-550 high-pressure heaters are intended for feed water heating before it is supplied to the boiler. These heaters have direct impact on proper functioning of the electric station and are able to increase its efficiency to a large extent. This equipment fully complies with the reliability and operational safety requirements and can be operated at any power facility, which is confirmed through many years of experience. HPH-550 is one of the most highly-demanded products among TKZ clients. Similar equipment was earlier delivered to Iriklinskaya CPP.

Generally speaking, TKZ and Iriklinskaya CPP are tied together by 50-year-old business relations. It started with construction of the power facility and continues during its step-by-step modernization. Gradual replacement of the old and worn equipment by up-to-date and effective one significantly contributes to improvement of the energy security and investment environment in the region as well as ensures reliability of supply to the customers from Russia and CIS-countries.

Disclaimer

OAO TKZ Krasny Kotelshchik published this content on 23 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2022 10:05:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
Alexandr Borisovich Tarakanov Director General & Director
Zinaida Troyan Director-Finance & Economics
Aleksandr Anatolyevich Podkalyuk Director & Technical Director
Maria Timurovna Aleeva Independent Director
Vladimir Olegovich Sevastyanov Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE TAGANROG BOILER-MAKING WORKS KRASNY KOTELSHCHIK0.00%170
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD.-3.66%53 453
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC-29.58%38 160
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC-20.99%36 989
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION-23.27%35 027
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)-26.76%18 823