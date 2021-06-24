Log in
    KRKO   RU0009098123

THE TAGANROG BOILER-MAKING WORKS KRASNY KOTELSHCHIK

(KRKO)
Taganrog Boiler Making Works Krasny Kotelshchik : Equipment Produced by PJSC "Krasny Kotelshchik" Successfully Passed Guarantee Tests

06/24/2021 | 04:19am EDT
Steam boilers installed at Svobodnenskaya TPP passed the guarantee tests having met the client's requirements in full. Compact-design boiler units designed to fire the natural gas were engineered, manufactured and supplied by the 'Taganrog Boiler-Making Works 'Krasny Kotelshchik' (TKZ). Steam capacity is 320 t/h each boiler.

Looking back, Svobodnenskaya TPP, the new thermal power plant located in Amur region, was commissioned in April 2021. The large investment project aimed to create further conditions for development of the industrial potential of the Far East region was implemented by Gazprom Energoholding Group.

Equipment produced by Russian manufactures was used for construction of the new TPP designed for the process steam and power supply to Amur GPZ (Gas Treatment Plant) of Gazprom. In particular, the 'Taganrog Boiler-Making Works 'Krasny Kotelshchik' supplied three power boilers (Unit Nos. 1, 2 and 3).

TKZ supplied to the site the arch-type layout boiler units with an inbuilt tubular air pre-heater, such design was provided at the client's request with regard to the plant boiler cells limited in their overall dimensions. Further to that, in the process of project execution the high indices of the boiler performance were provided, also in terms of effective and environment-friendly operation, which is confirmed with the guarantee tests which were carried out at Svobodnenskaya TPP.

